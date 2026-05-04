ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore North Constituency Results 2026: Will BJP's Mahila Morcha Chief Turn The Tide?

Coimbatore: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Coimbatore North Seat, which is in the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. It comes under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Vanathi Srinivasan is contesting from the BJP and is the national President of the Mahila Morcha. Earlier, Vanathi Srinivasan was contesting from Coimbatore South Constituency, but later shifted to Coimbatore North Constituency.

According to the election affidavit, Vanathi Srinivasan is 55 years old and has an educational qualification of masters in law and is an advocate by profession. She has assests that amount to Rs 13 crore and liabilities of Rs 3 crore. No criminal cases have been registered against her.