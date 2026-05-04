ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Will O Panneerselvam Win From Bodinayakkanur Constituency?

Bodinayakkanur: The constituency where former Tamil Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is contesting for the first time under the DMK’s 'Rising Sun' symbol, following his departure from the AIADMK and subsequent alliance with the DMK.

He is currently taking the field against the 'Two Leaves' symbol—the very symbol that had previously bestowed upon him the offices of Chief Minister (three times) and Deputy Chief Minister. The leader was considered close to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.

This constituency is part of the Theni Parliamentary constituency and it comes in the Theni district.