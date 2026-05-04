Assembly Election 2026 | Will O Panneerselvam Win From Bodinayakkanur Constituency?
Panneerselvam is currently taking the field against the 'Two Leaves' symbol.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Bodinayakkanur: The constituency where former Tamil Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is contesting for the first time under the DMK’s 'Rising Sun' symbol, following his departure from the AIADMK and subsequent alliance with the DMK.
He is currently taking the field against the 'Two Leaves' symbol—the very symbol that had previously bestowed upon him the offices of Chief Minister (three times) and Deputy Chief Minister. The leader was considered close to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.
This constituency is part of the Theni Parliamentary constituency and it comes in the Theni district.
In the 2021 Assembly Elections, O Panneerselvam had won from the seat after polling 1,00,050 votes. He had won by a margin of 11,021 votes and defeated the DMK nominee. In the 2016 Assembly election too, it was O Panneerselvam, who had emerged victorious from the constituency. He at that time had polled 99531 votes while contesting on the AIADMK ticket and defeated his rival S Lakshamanan of the DMK.
For the record, a record turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, for which polling was held on April 23, 2026. Will Panneerselvam win again from Bodinayakkanur seat? The answer will be known on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up.