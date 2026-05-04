Avanashi Constituency Results 2026: BJP's L Murugan Faces DMK's Gokilamani
The Avanashi Seat in the Tiruppur district is witnessing BJP leader and union minister L Murugan trying his luck from the seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:10 AM IST
Tiruppur: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Avanashi Seat, which is in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It comes under the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP leader L Murugan is currently serving as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and is contesting from the Avanashi Constituency.
According to the election affidavit, L Murugan is 48 years old and has a doctoral degree in law from the University of Madras. He has declared assets amount to Rs 4 crore and liabilities amounting to Rs 39 lakh. He has 4 criminal cases registered against him. He is pitted against Dr.Gokilamani.V from DMK.
In the last 2021 elections, AIADMK P Dhanapal won 117284 votes and defeated DMK candidate Athiyamaan Raju, who secured 66382 votes.
In the 2016 elections, P Dhanapal won 93366 votes and defeated DMK's Anandhan E, who secured 62692 votes.