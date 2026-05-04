ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Avadi Seat?

Avadi: All eyes are on the Avadi seat in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu when the counting of votes takes place on May 4. It is one of the important seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

This time, it is a fight between SM Nasar of the DMK, who is the Minister for the Minorties Welfare, in the MK Stalin-led government and Rajasimha Mahendran of the BJP. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has fielded R Ramesh Kumar.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, SM Nasar had emerged as the winner after securing 1,50, 287 votes. He had defeated AIADMK nominee K Pandiarajan, who had polled 95012 votes. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was the AIADMK which had won the seat. It's candidate, K Pandiarajan, had emerged victorious by securing 108064 votes, and he had defeated SM Nasar, who polled 106669 votes.