Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Athoor Seat?
There is a battle between DMK's I Periasamy, who is a Minister in the MK Stalin-led government and AIADMK's A Viswanathan.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Dindigul: One of the key Assembly constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is Athoor, which comes in the Dindigul district of the state.
There is a battle between DMK's I Periasamy, who is a Minister in the MK Stalin-led government and AIADMK's A Viswanathan. N Kalaisevi of the TVK is also the fray.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, I Periasamy of the DMK had emerged victorious after defeating Thilabagama M of the PMK. While Periasamy polled 165809 votes, the PMK candidate managed to only 30238 votes, and it was a comfortable victory for the DMK.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was once again I Periasamy, who had emerged as the winner. While he polled 121783 votes, his nearest rival, Vishwanath R Nathan of the AIADMK, polled 94591 votes.
Periasamy is seeking a re-election, and whether the voters repose faith in him or show him the door, we will only come to know on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up. For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, voting for which was held on April 23.
Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, the TVK, led by actor Vijay.