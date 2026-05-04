ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Athoor Seat?

Dindigul: One of the key Assembly constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is Athoor, which comes in the Dindigul district of the state.

There is a battle between DMK's I Periasamy, who is a Minister in the MK Stalin-led government and AIADMK's A Viswanathan. N Kalaisevi of the TVK is also the fray.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, I Periasamy of the DMK had emerged victorious after defeating Thilabagama M of the PMK. While Periasamy polled 165809 votes, the PMK candidate managed to only 30238 votes, and it was a comfortable victory for the DMK.