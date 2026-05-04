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Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From the Aruppukotai Seat?

Virudhnagar: One of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Aruppukotai seat, which falls in the Virudhnagar district.

This time, there is a battle between DMK nominee Ramachandran KKSSR, who is the revenue minister in the current government led by MK Stalin and Sethupathy S of the AIADMK. The TVK, led by actor-turned politician, Vijay, has fielded Karthik Kumar K.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was bagged by DMK's Ramachandran KKSSR, who polled 91,040 votes. He defeated AIADMK nominee Vaigachelvan of the AIADMK, who secured 52,006 votes. The Naam Tamilar Katch (NTK) nominee stood third.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the seat was won by Ramachandran KKSSR, and that time he polled 81485 votes and defeated AIADMK candidate Dr Vaigaichelvan.