ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 |Who Will Be The King Of Alangudi Seat?

Pudukottai: All eyes are on the Alangudi seat in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu when counting of votes takes place on May 4. It is one of the important seats in the state.

This time, the battle is between Siva V Meyyanathan of the ruling DMK and Dhana Vimal of the AIADMK. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician, had fielded Kandaswamy.

Siva V Meyyanathan is the Minister for the Backward Class Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government. Siva V Meyyanathan had won this seat in the 2021 Assembly polls after securing 87935 votes, and thus he is seeking a re-election. He had defeated AIADMK nominee Dharma Thangavel, who managed to poll 62088 votes.