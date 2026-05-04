Assembly Election 2026 |Who Will Be The King Of Alangudi Seat?
Siva V Meyyanathan is the Minister for the Backward Class Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government. He is seeking re-election.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Pudukottai: All eyes are on the Alangudi seat in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu when counting of votes takes place on May 4. It is one of the important seats in the state.
This time, the battle is between Siva V Meyyanathan of the ruling DMK and Dhana Vimal of the AIADMK. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician, had fielded Kandaswamy.
Siva V Meyyanathan is the Minister for the Backward Class Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government. Siva V Meyyanathan had won this seat in the 2021 Assembly polls after securing 87935 votes, and thus he is seeking a re-election. He had defeated AIADMK nominee Dharma Thangavel, who managed to poll 62088 votes.
Siva V Meyyanathan had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly polls, and it can be safely said that the seat is a bastion of the DMK. A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23.
Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, the TVK, led by actor Vijay.
Will Siva V Meyyanathan win or voters will show him the door? The answer to this million-dollar question will be known on May 4, 2026, when the counting of votes takes place.