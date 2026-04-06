ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: AIADMK Chief Palaniswami, Key Leaders File Nominations On Last Day Of Filing

Chennai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth were among the prominent leaders who filed their nomination papers on Monday, the last date of filing for the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran also filed his nomination from the Sattur Assembly segment in Virudhunagar district.

Union Minister L Murugan, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, filed his papers seeking election from the Avanasi (SC) constituency, while another BJP leader and former Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, submitted her papers from the Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai.

The AIADMK general secretary, who is a former Chief Minister, filed his papers from his native Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district, from where he won five times in the past.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP former state president K Annamalai, submitted her papers from Coimbatore North. She represents Coimbatore South in the outgoing Assembly.

The other prominent personalities who filed their papers today include state Water Resources Minister and senior DMK general secretary Duraimurugan from Katpadi in Vellore district, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth from Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district, Sowmya Anbumani, wife of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, from Dharmapuri, and Leema Rose, wife of "lottery baron" Santiago Martin, from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli.