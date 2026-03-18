Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI In Tamil Nadu Poll Pact, Deadlock Ends
CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan (Veerapandian) said that contesting fewer seats would not dampen the party’s morale.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Chennai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has been allocated five constituencies in the DMK-led alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The parties signed a seat-sharing agreement on Wednesday. CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan (Veerapandian) said that contesting fewer seats would not dampen the party’s morale.
The DMK has been holding seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners. Negotiations are being led by a seven-member committee headed by party Treasurer T.R. Baalu. So far, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to the Congress, four to the MDMK, and two each to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).
However, discussions with the Communist parties had remained stalled for some time before reaching a conclusion.
On Wednesday, a CPI delegation led by Veerapandian met DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Teynampet, where the agreement was finalised, and five seats were allocated to the CPI.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Veerapandian said, "An agreement has been signed for the Communist Party of India, a century-old movement, to contest five constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance. In the previous election, we contested six seats. We had sought a higher number this time, and we believe we have the moral right to do so. However, considering that several parties have joined the alliance and respecting the request of the DMK leadership, we have accepted this arrangement."
He added that contesting fewer seats would not demoralise party workers. “Throughout the negotiations, DMK representatives did not act in a domineering manner or compromise our self-respect. The primary objective of the alliance is to defeat the BJP," he said.
Veerapandian also criticised comments made by TVK leader Adhav Arjuna against actor Rajinikanth, stating that the CPI condemns such comments. “The DMK has never resorted to intimidation. It is the BJP that typically pressures its allies,” he added.
So far, the DMK has allocated a total of 43 constituencies to its alliance partners. Of these, allies will contest in seven seats under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.
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