ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI In Tamil Nadu Poll Pact, Deadlock Ends

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has been allocated five constituencies in the DMK-led alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The parties signed a seat-sharing agreement on Wednesday. CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan (Veerapandian) said that contesting fewer seats would not dampen the party’s morale.

The DMK has been holding seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners. Negotiations are being led by a seven-member committee headed by party Treasurer T.R. Baalu. So far, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to the Congress, four to the MDMK, and two each to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

However, discussions with the Communist parties had remained stalled for some time before reaching a conclusion.

On Wednesday, a CPI delegation led by Veerapandian met DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Teynampet, where the agreement was finalised, and five seats were allocated to the CPI.