Tamil Nadu Announces Ship Building Policy 2026

"Through NSHIPTN under SIPCOT, Tamil Nadu will develop world-class shipbuilding clusters that can support the construction of large commercial vessels, defence craft, submarines, green vessels and offshore structures. The policy introduces structured incentives to attract global shipyards and marine manufacturers," added Rajaa, who is also a DMK leader.

In a post on X, Rajaa said , " A new chapter for Tamil Nadu's maritime economy! Under the leadership of Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, today we unveiled the Tamil Nadu Ship Building Policy 2026!"

He said equity participation, asset leasing, capital support and production-linked incentives will encourage long term investment in shipbuilding, marine engineering and related manufacturing.

"Sustainability will be central to this effort. Green ship recycling, environmentally responsible shipbuilding practices and Industry 4.0 skill development will shape the sector’s growth. Institutions such as the Indian Maritime University and the State Shipbuilding Skill Council will support workforce development for this emerging ecosystem," he added.

According to Rajaa, Tamil Nadu, which has a coastline of 1,076 kms, has an advantage. " Tamil Nadu has a natural advantage: 1,076 km coastline, deep water access capable of handling vessels above 2,00,000 DWT and a manufacturing ecosystem with more than 40,000 factories that already power India's industrial economy. This policy converts that strength into a clear maritime manufacturing strategy. Tamil Nadu has always been a maritime state. From the Chola era to modern global trade, our coastline has connected us to the world. Now, MK Stalin is building the industrial capability to lead the next phase of shipbuilding!" he added.