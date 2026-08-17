Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Announces Full Waiver Of Cooperative Crop Loans Up To Rs 75,000
Vijay said his government had, on May 25, ordered a waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000 taken by small, marginal and other farmers.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced that crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 taken by farmers through cooperative institutions will be completely waived, expanding the state's existing farm-loan relief scheme.
Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, Vijay said the decision was aimed at protecting farmers despite the state's financial constraints.
“If the people of Tamil Nadu are our life, then the farmers of Tamil Nadu are our lifeblood,” Vijay said, stressing the importance of agriculture to the state's economy and food security.
The Chief Minister said his government had, shortly after assuming office on May 25, ordered a complete waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000 taken by small, marginal and other farmers. Following representations from farmer organisations across the state, the government subsequently enhanced the relief.
On June 19, the government had ordered a cooperative crop-loan waiver package worth Rs 5,932.23 crore. Of this, Rs 5,267 crore had been released as of July 31 and credited to the accounts of 13.34 lakh farmers, Vijay said.
Following further demands from farmers' organisations, a consultation meeting was held on August 7 with their representatives, ministers and senior departmental officials. The government subsequently decided to revise the waiver limits.
Under the revised scheme:
- Crop loans up to Rs 75,000 will be completely waived.
- Loans above Rs 75,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh will receive a waiver of up to Rs 75,000.
- Loans above Rs 1 lakh will receive a waiver of up to Rs 35,000.
Vijay said 2,38,264 farmers who had taken crop loans between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh would benefit from the revised relief. They will be eligible for an additional waiver of up to Rs 40,000 over and above the relief already received.
The Chief Minister said the government had taken the decision after considering the representations of farmers' organisations and the need to protect the agricultural sector amid financial constraints. He also underlined the importance of supporting farmers, saying a society could prosper only when agriculture and those dependent on it received adequate protection and support.
"If there is an industry in the world that transcends all differences like caste, religion, race, and language, it is only the agricultural industry. Agricultural products produced in one corner of the world meet the food needs of people in another corner of the world," CM Vijay concluded his speech in the Assembly on Monday.
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