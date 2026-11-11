ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Announces Additional ₹5.25 Crore Relief for Sterlite Protest Victims

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the compensation, taking into account the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission. ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an additional ₹5.25 crore in financial assistance to the families of those killed and people grievously injured during the 2018 protests against the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

According to a government statement, 13 people were killed and 40 others sustained grievous injuries during the protests on May 22 and 23, 2018. The government had earlier provided ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹5 lakh each to those who suffered grievous injuries.

Following requests from the affected families for additional assistance, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered further compensation, taking into account the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, the statement said.

Under the revised relief package, the total compensation for each of the 13 families of the deceased has been increased to ₹50 lakh. After deducting the ₹25 lakh already paid, each family will receive an additional ₹25 lakh. The total additional assistance for the families will amount to ₹3.25 crore.

Similarly, the total compensation for each of the 40 people who sustained grievous injuries has been raised to ₹10 lakh. They will receive an additional ₹5 lakh each, taking the total allocation for this category to ₹2 crore.