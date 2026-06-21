Tamil Nadu: An Art Gallery Meant To Trans-port You To The World Of Third Gender
Madurai-based Transgender Research and Documentation Centre has opened an art gallery which traces the history of transgender people from ancient times to the present day.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Chennai: Lord Shiva manifesting as a woman (Gopeshwar Mahadev), Lord Vishnu taking the form of Mohini, Yama transforming into a transgender person, the Pedi-koothu dance form performed by transgender individuals, the worship of Aravan across various Indian states as well as in Malaysia and Singapore, transgender individuals serving in Mughal palaces, and the Bhujariya festival conducted by transgender people in Madhya Pradesh — transgender people have existed from time immemorial.
The journey of transgender people has been beautifully chronicled and captured by the Madurai-based Transgender Research and Documentation Centre in its recently inaugurated art gallery within its premises. Its founder Priya Babu has been actively working towards transgender rights and their social and economic upliftment.
"The gallery features artistic depictions of various aspects: references to transgender individuals in Tamil literary works like Tholkappiyam, Nannool, Silappathikaram, Manimekalai, and Seevaka Chinthamani; their status during British rule and the Maratha reign; how they were perceived under the Criminal Tribes Act; and even the story of the transgender woman who invented paper for the first time in the world," says Priya Babu, adding that she curated this art gallery by compiling references, songs, and accounts of their contributions dating back to the pre-Sangam era.
Their art and culture have also been highlighted. “We have curated and showcased everything — from the deities they worship to art forms like Pedi Koothu and various folk art traditions they perform,” she says.
Like any other group, the transgender community has its own historical continuity. “Bringing this narrative into the public sphere is our primary goal. Many members of the public visit this space, and everyone who sees it expresses admiration and appreciation," says Priya Babu.
'Everyone Should Visit This Art Gallery'
For one, A Jansirani, an Assistant Professor at the Tamil Department of Jamal Mohamed College, Trichy, feels “everyone should visit this art gallery". "There has been a positive shift in contemporary perspectives regarding transgender individuals. This community has lived alongside us for nearly 3,000 years, and there is ample historical evidence to prove it.”
Historically, men transitioning into women were classified as Pedi while women transitioning into men were termed Ali. They served as guardians in royal inner chambers (anthapuram). “These roles have been beautifully depicted here through art. It is commendable that the display goes beyond mere paintings to reference-specific verses from ancient texts like Tolkappiyam and Silappathikaram,” she says.
Pedi-koothu is one of the 11 forms of dance-drama mentioned in Cilappatikaram. “The key takeaway here is that Tamils accorded authority to transgender individuals as far back as ancient times. It is also noteworthy that Tamil grammatical gender classifications recognise three genders."
According to the 2011 census, there are around 5,00,000 transgender individuals across India. About 22,000 transgender individuals are in Tamil Nadu alone. “Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to host such an art gallery dedicated to the transgender community," says Manu, a member of the research centre's executive committee.
"Records regarding transgender individuals have existed here since pre-Christian times. Instilling an understanding of the historical presence of transgender men and women helps foster self-confidence within the community. Even in Tamil grammar, the Idaiyinam (medial consonants) category, situated between the Vallinam (hard consonants) and Mellinam (soft consonants), symbolises the transgender identity. We have also displayed paintings illustrating how the third gender is represented within astrology and astronomy, specifically through various planets and stars," she says.
‘Transgender People Not A Recent Phenomenon’
Tholkappiyam is the earliest extant grammatical work in Tamil, says Priya Babu. “However, many are unaware that the text actually mentions transgender individuals. Here, we have showcased references to transgender people found in modern literature as well as in Hindu, Christian, and Islamic traditions,” she says.
According to her, Cilappatikaram contains accounts of transgender individuals serving as attendants to queens in the royal inner chambers. Civaka Cintamani mentions a transgender woman called Veenapathi, who was a companion to the protagonist Seevakan's beloved. Furthermore, various literary works depict transgender individuals participating even in battles. “This demonstrates that transgender people are not a recent phenomenon; they have lived in this society since the dawn of human civilisation," she adds.
Worship Of Yellamma
There are over 60 paintings on display. Priya Babu expresses her dream of transforming all these paintings into large-scale stucco sculptures for display. "We have sculpted Aravan, Bahuchara Mata, a deity revered by transgender communities across India and scenes from the Yellamma worship tradition, specifically depicting how the deity is carried in procession. We have also created a sculpture of the Sakki, a musical instrument used in Yellamma worship. Additionally, we plan to sculpt and display everyday objects used by transgender individuals," she says.
The list of paintings in this art gallery is extensive, featuring subjects ranging from the novel Vaadamalli, the first work of modern Tamil literature to document the lives of transgender women, to depictions of transgender individuals in the Bible, Lord Vinayaga in a female form, and the deity Madhurapathi from the epic Silappathikaram.
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