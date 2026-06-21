ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: An Art Gallery Meant To Trans-port You To The World Of Third Gender

Manu, a member of the executive committee of the research center, speaks about the art gallery. ( ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu )

Chennai: Lord Shiva manifesting as a woman (Gopeshwar Mahadev), Lord Vishnu taking the form of Mohini, Yama transforming into a transgender person, the Pedi-koothu dance form performed by transgender individuals, the worship of Aravan across various Indian states as well as in Malaysia and Singapore, transgender individuals serving in Mughal palaces, and the Bhujariya festival conducted by transgender people in Madhya Pradesh — transgender people have existed from time immemorial.

The journey of transgender people has been beautifully chronicled and captured by the Madurai-based Transgender Research and Documentation Centre in its recently inaugurated art gallery within its premises. Its founder Priya Babu has been actively working towards transgender rights and their social and economic upliftment.

"The gallery features artistic depictions of various aspects: references to transgender individuals in Tamil literary works like Tholkappiyam, Nannool, Silappathikaram, Manimekalai, and Seevaka Chinthamani; their status during British rule and the Maratha reign; how they were perceived under the Criminal Tribes Act; and even the story of the transgender woman who invented paper for the first time in the world," says Priya Babu, adding that she curated this art gallery by compiling references, songs, and accounts of their contributions dating back to the pre-Sangam era.

Their art and culture have also been highlighted. “We have curated and showcased everything — from the deities they worship to art forms like Pedi Koothu and various folk art traditions they perform,” she says.

Like any other group, the transgender community has its own historical continuity. “Bringing this narrative into the public sphere is our primary goal. Many members of the public visit this space, and everyone who sees it expresses admiration and appreciation," says Priya Babu.

The art gallery illustrates the historical contribution of transgender people. (ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu)

'Everyone Should Visit This Art Gallery'

For one, A Jansirani, an Assistant Professor at the Tamil Department of Jamal Mohamed College, Trichy, feels “everyone should visit this art gallery". "There has been a positive shift in contemporary perspectives regarding transgender individuals. This community has lived alongside us for nearly 3,000 years, and there is ample historical evidence to prove it.”

Historically, men transitioning into women were classified as Pedi while women transitioning into men were termed Ali. They served as guardians in royal inner chambers (anthapuram). “These roles have been beautifully depicted here through art. It is commendable that the display goes beyond mere paintings to reference-specific verses from ancient texts like Tolkappiyam and Silappathikaram,” she says.