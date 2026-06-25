ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Ammonia Leak Death Toll Rises To 11 As Female Odia Worker Succumbs

Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a seafood export company in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to 11 after another woman worker undergoing treatment in Chennai succumbed to her injuries.

On Sunday (June 21), an ammonia gas leak suddenly occurred from a cooling pipe at the "Peter & Paul" seafood export company in Kannigaipair village, near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district. As workers were housed within the factory premises, the leak affected 77 employees.

Officials said Rita Juwanga, a worker from Odisha's Keonjhar district, died after her treatment proved unsuccessful at the hospital. Her death comes a day after another female worker from Odisha succumbed to her injuries, taking the overall toll to 11.

Those exposed to the gas had suffered breathing difficulties and other respiratory complications and were rushed to government and private hospitals in Chennai and Thiruvallur for treatment.