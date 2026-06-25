Tamil Nadu Ammonia Leak Death Toll Rises To 11 As Female Odia Worker Succumbs
Rita Juwanga from Odisha succumbs during treatment in Chennai; dozens of workers remain hospitalised and on ventilator support following the June 21 ammonia gas leak.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a seafood export company in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to 11 after another woman worker undergoing treatment in Chennai succumbed to her injuries.
On Sunday (June 21), an ammonia gas leak suddenly occurred from a cooling pipe at the "Peter & Paul" seafood export company in Kannigaipair village, near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district. As workers were housed within the factory premises, the leak affected 77 employees.
Officials said Rita Juwanga, a worker from Odisha's Keonjhar district, died after her treatment proved unsuccessful at the hospital. Her death comes a day after another female worker from Odisha succumbed to her injuries, taking the overall toll to 11.
Those exposed to the gas had suffered breathing difficulties and other respiratory complications and were rushed to government and private hospitals in Chennai and Thiruvallur for treatment.
Earlier 13 patients were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Nine people remain under intensive care, some of them on ventilator support.
On June 23, the bodies of five Odisha workers who died at Thiruvallur Government Hospital and Government Stanley Hospital underwent post-mortem examinations and were embalmed and flown to Bhubaneswar.
At Vel's Hospital, 33 patients were admitted following the leak. Two have recovered and were discharged, while three died during treatment. The remaining 28 patients continue to receive medical care.
At Thiruvallur Venkateswara Hospital, one of the 19 admitted patients died, while 18 remain under treatment. At Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai, two of the 12 admitted patients succumbed, with 10 others still hospitalised. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of the remaining patients as investigations into the cause of the leak remain underway.
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