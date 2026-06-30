ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak: 68 Assam Workers Leave For Home After Recovery

Tiruvallur: Sixty-eight workers from Assam, who were undergoing treatment following a toxic ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu, have been sent back to their home state after recovery. This is the second batch of affected migrant workers who were sent home.

On Monday, the 68 workers were handed over to the officials from the Assam Health and Labour Welfare Departments in the presence of Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravichandran. They departed from Periyapalayam in two buses and reached Chennai Egmore Railway Station, where they boarded a special Assam-bound train. They are scheduled to reach Assam on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Surajit Baruah, a health official from Assam, said, "The Tamil Nadu government provided excellent medical care to the affected workers from Assam. We thank them for providing necessary medical assistance and arranging a special train to send them back to their hometowns."

Earlier, on June 26, 62 workers from Odisha, who were staying at the government relief camp, were handed over to officials from the Odisha Labour Welfare Department and sent to their home state by train.