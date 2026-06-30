Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak: 68 Assam Workers Leave For Home After Recovery
An Assam health official thanks Tamil Nadu government for providing treatment to the affected workers and arranging a special train to take them home.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Tiruvallur: Sixty-eight workers from Assam, who were undergoing treatment following a toxic ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu, have been sent back to their home state after recovery. This is the second batch of affected migrant workers who were sent home.
On Monday, the 68 workers were handed over to the officials from the Assam Health and Labour Welfare Departments in the presence of Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravichandran. They departed from Periyapalayam in two buses and reached Chennai Egmore Railway Station, where they boarded a special Assam-bound train. They are scheduled to reach Assam on Tuesday evening.
Speaking to reporters, Surajit Baruah, a health official from Assam, said, "The Tamil Nadu government provided excellent medical care to the affected workers from Assam. We thank them for providing necessary medical assistance and arranging a special train to send them back to their hometowns."
Earlier, on June 26, 62 workers from Odisha, who were staying at the government relief camp, were handed over to officials from the Odisha Labour Welfare Department and sent to their home state by train.
Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer Ravichandran said the remaining 49 workers will be sent to their respective hometowns within a few days.
On June 21, an ammonia leak occurred at St Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Private Limited in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district, leaving nearly 240 workers injured.
Over 300 workers from various north Indian states reside and work at the facility. Of those hospitalised, 16 workers have lost their lives so far. Among the deceased workers, majority were women from Odisha, while two were from Assam and one from Jharkhand.
The remaining affected workers are receiving treatment. After recovering, they are being accommodated in a private wedding hall in the Periyapalayam area, an official said.
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