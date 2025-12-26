ETV Bharat / state

TN: Anbumani Ramadoss Ousts Former PMK Chief GK Mani Amid Internal Rift

Chennai: ​Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday expelled the party’s former president and MLA from Pennagaram in Tamil Nadu, G.K. Mani, from the party’s primary membership, citing involvement in anti-party activities, taking the in-party fight with his father Ramadoss to new levels.

According to a statement issued by the party’s headquarters, "G.K. Mani, the MLA from Pennagaram and a member of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has repeatedly acted against the interests and leadership of the party. Consequently, on December 18, the PMK Disciplinary Committee issued a notice to him, asking for an explanation within a week as to why he should not be removed from primary membership as per party bylaws.

“As the deadline expired yesterday and no response was received from G.K. Mani, the PMK Disciplinary Committee convened in Chennai to address the issue. Since G.K. Mani failed to provide any explanation regarding the alleged anti-party activities, the committee recommended his removal from primary membership to party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss,” the statement read.