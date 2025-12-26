TN: Anbumani Ramadoss Ousts Former PMK Chief GK Mani Amid Internal Rift
G.K. Mani was expelled from the party’s primary membership, citing involvement in anti-party activities.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday expelled the party’s former president and MLA from Pennagaram in Tamil Nadu, G.K. Mani, from the party’s primary membership, citing involvement in anti-party activities, taking the in-party fight with his father Ramadoss to new levels.
According to a statement issued by the party’s headquarters, "G.K. Mani, the MLA from Pennagaram and a member of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has repeatedly acted against the interests and leadership of the party. Consequently, on December 18, the PMK Disciplinary Committee issued a notice to him, asking for an explanation within a week as to why he should not be removed from primary membership as per party bylaws.
“As the deadline expired yesterday and no response was received from G.K. Mani, the PMK Disciplinary Committee convened in Chennai to address the issue. Since G.K. Mani failed to provide any explanation regarding the alleged anti-party activities, the committee recommended his removal from primary membership to party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss,” the statement read.
Upon accepting this recommendation, the statement added that Anbumani Ramadoss announced that G.K. Mani is hereby expelled from the primary membership of PMK, effective today (Dec. 26). The statement from PMK headquarters further requested all party members to refrain from maintaining contact with G.K. Mani, who has been officially expelled from the party.
Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to the media in Thailapuram, Mani had stated that the PMK's state executive and general council meeting would be held as planned in Salem on 29th Dec under the leadership of Ramadoss. He added that party functionaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would participate in this meeting.
Furthermore, it is noteworthy that G.K. Mani, a staunch supporter of Ramadoss, had sharply criticised Anbumani Ramadoss, stating that his letter to the Election Commission claiming ownership of the party was merely a deceptive play. Anbumani Ramadoss had earlier written a letter to the EC demanding ownership of the party. Mani, however, asserted that this deceitful act would not succeed in front of Ramadoss.
Also read: