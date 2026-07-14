Tamil Nadu Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure With Key Policy Initiatives
A high-level Committee decided to promote EV charging infrastructure through several initiatives in the state.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has initiated a series of policy measures to accelerate the deployment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state as part of its vision of establishing 20,000 Public EV Charging Stations by 2031 under the Vetri Tamizhagam initiative.
According to an official release issued here on Tuesday, these initiatives are aimed at reducing entry barriers, encouraging private investment, and creating a robust, accessible and future-ready EV charging ecosystem, thereby strengthening the state's position as a leading one in electric mobility and sustainable transportation.
The statement further said that as per the direction of CM Vijay, a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was held on Monday to review the availability of Public EV Charging Stations in the state.
"In continuation, a High-Level Technical Committee meeting was convened by the Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), on 14 July 2026, along with ITDP India and Guidance TN to deliberate on related issues," it added.
The Committee decided to promote EV charging infrastructure through several initiatives. The first initiative is dedicated EV Sub-metering. "It was decided to permit a dedicated EV sub-meter for EV charging facilities established within the sanctioned load of existing HT/EHT consumer premises. The electricity consumed for EV charging will be billed separately under the applicable EV tariff without insisting on a separate service connection and levy of fixed/demand charges," it said.
"Only the applicable energy charges shall be collected. This initiative will facilitate the installation of EV charging facilities in commercial establishments, industries, and educational institutions. hospitals, residential complexes and other premises by reducing the initial investment and avoiding duplication of electrical infrastructure," the statement added.
The other initiative is a separate EV Service Connection. "Consumers may also avail a separate service connection exclusively for EV charging infrastructure within the same premises," it added.
The third initiative is the review of Fixed/Demand Charges under the EV Policy. "Considering that EV adoption and public charging infrastructure are still in the developmental stage, it has been decided to recommend to the Government that to revise the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023 suitably to invite more number of EV charging Infrastructure developers," the statement said.
"The recommendation includes waiver or substantial reduction of the fixed/demand charges applicable to the dedicated EV Charging category. These initiatives are aimed at reducing entry barriers, encouraging investments from private developers, commercial establishments and institutions, and accelerating the deployment of EV charging infrastructure across Tamil Nadu," it added.
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