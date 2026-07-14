ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure With Key Policy Initiatives

Tamil Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated the MLA office constructed in Vyasarpadi which falls within his Perambur constituency and commenced his official duties from there ( ETV Bharat via TNDIPR )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has initiated a series of policy measures to accelerate the deployment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state as part of its vision of establishing 20,000 Public EV Charging Stations by 2031 under the Vetri Tamizhagam initiative.

According to an official release issued here on Tuesday, these initiatives are aimed at reducing entry barriers, encouraging private investment, and creating a robust, accessible and future-ready EV charging ecosystem, thereby strengthening the state's position as a leading one in electric mobility and sustainable transportation.

The statement further said that as per the direction of CM Vijay, a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was held on Monday to review the availability of Public EV Charging Stations in the state.

"In continuation, a High-Level Technical Committee meeting was convened by the Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), on 14 July 2026, along with ITDP India and Guidance TN to deliberate on related issues," it added.

The Committee decided to promote EV charging infrastructure through several initiatives. The first initiative is dedicated EV Sub-metering. "It was decided to permit a dedicated EV sub-meter for EV charging facilities established within the sanctioned load of existing HT/EHT consumer premises. The electricity consumed for EV charging will be billed separately under the applicable EV tariff without insisting on a separate service connection and levy of fixed/demand charges," it said.