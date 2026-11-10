Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested, Remanded in 15-Day Judicial Custody Over SSI's Murder in Theni
Senthil Kumar was attacked by youths who were enraged after the SSI reported their act of bursting firecrackers, ignoring the cop's instruction.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Theni: A court in Tamil Nadu has ordered judicial custody of 15 days for the six teenagers who were arrested in connection with the murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar in Tamil Nadu’s Theni.
Senthil Kumar, 55, used to work at the office of the Theni District Deputy Superintendent of Police. He was coming back home after his routine work on Sunday morning when he witnessed some teenagers bursting firecrackers on the road in the Samadharmapuram
area of Theni town.
These youths were allegedly drunk and creating a nuisance. SSI Senthil Kumar, who passed by, told those youths who were bursting firecrackers to move away from the road and go somewhere else to burst firecrackers.
However, those young men continued to burst firecrackers on the road and ignored this warning. Thereafter, SSI Senthil Kumar reported this to the police control room.
The youths got angry and attacked Kumar, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital by locals. There, the doctors who examined him declared him dead.
Six youths were arrested by police. They were identified as Maheshwaran alias Magi, Suriyamoorthy, Deepan Raj, Akash, Gautham, and Bharath Pranesh.
They underwent a medical examination at the Periyakulam District Headquarters Hospital. They were taken to the Theni Lakshmipuram District Combined Court and produced before District Civil Court Judge Alex Raj. The judge ordered them to be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.
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