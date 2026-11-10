ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested, Remanded in 15-Day Judicial Custody Over SSI's Murder in Theni

Representational image. ( IANS )

Theni: A court in Tamil Nadu has ordered judicial custody of 15 days for the six teenagers who were arrested in connection with the murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar in Tamil Nadu’s Theni.

Senthil Kumar, 55, used to work at the office of the Theni District Deputy Superintendent of Police. He was coming back home after his routine work on Sunday morning when he witnessed some teenagers bursting firecrackers on the road in the Samadharmapuram

area of Theni town.

These youths were allegedly drunk and creating a nuisance. SSI Senthil Kumar, who passed by, told those youths who were bursting firecrackers to move away from the road and go somewhere else to burst firecrackers. However, those young men continued to burst firecrackers on the road and ignored this warning. Thereafter, SSI Senthil Kumar reported this to the police control room.