Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested In Chennai For Fake Government Stamps, Certificates Scam
Ennore police recovered stamps bearing the names of various government offices, including the PMO, along with materials used to prepare documents related to US visas.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Chennai: Six people have been arrested in Chennai's Ennore area for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit government stamps, educational certificates and other documents, including materials purportedly bearing the name of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and documents related to US visas. Police seized more than 300 suspected fake stamps, printing machines and other equipment during a raid.
Acting on a tip-off, Ennore police searched an office on Fourth Street in Ambedkar Nagar, Wimco Nagar, where counterfeit stamps bearing the names of Tamil Nadu government departments, taluk offices and other government establishments were allegedly stored.
During the search, police reportedly recovered stamps bearing the names of various government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office, along with materials allegedly used to prepare documents related to the United States of America (USA) visas.
The seized items also included forged certificates purportedly issued in the names of medical colleges, government arts colleges and private educational institutions. Printers and other equipment allegedly used to manufacture the documents were also confiscated.
Police further seized printing materials and items suspected to be connected with the production of counterfeit currency, including fake Rs 500 notes, according to the initial account of the seizure.
Operation Under Way For 10 Years
The arrested persons have been identified as Karunakaran, Stephen alias Jayakumar, Johnson, Victor, Karunanidhi and Sathyamoorthy. They are reportedly residents of the Eraniswarar Temple area in Ennore.
Preliminary interrogation allegedly revealed that the group had been manufacturing and issuing counterfeit government documents and educational certificates for around 10 years.
Police are investigating whether the operation supplied fake certificates to more than five lakh people during this period. However, the figure remains an allegation under investigation and has not been established as a confirmed count.
Investigators are also examining whether any individuals used the alleged forged certificates to secure employment in government departments, medical institutions or other organisations, or to obtain educational and other benefits.
The investigation is continuing to establish the number of people who obtained the documents, the proceeds generated through their sale and the possible involvement of others in the alleged racket.
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