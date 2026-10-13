ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested In Chennai For Fake Government Stamps, Certificates Scam

Ennore police with arrested persons with counterfeit documents bearing the names of various government offies, including Prime Minsitrer's Office. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Six people have been arrested in Chennai's Ennore area for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit government stamps, educational certificates and other documents, including materials purportedly bearing the name of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and documents related to US visas. Police seized more than 300 suspected fake stamps, printing machines and other equipment during a raid.

Acting on a tip-off, Ennore police searched an office on Fourth Street in Ambedkar Nagar, Wimco Nagar, where counterfeit stamps bearing the names of Tamil Nadu government departments, taluk offices and other government establishments were allegedly stored.

During the search, police reportedly recovered stamps bearing the names of various government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office, along with materials allegedly used to prepare documents related to the United States of America (USA) visas.

The seized items also included forged certificates purportedly issued in the names of medical colleges, government arts colleges and private educational institutions. Printers and other equipment allegedly used to manufacture the documents were also confiscated.

Police further seized printing materials and items suspected to be connected with the production of counterfeit currency, including fake Rs 500 notes, according to the initial account of the seizure.

Operation Under Way For 10 Years

The arrested persons have been identified as Karunakaran, Stephen alias Jayakumar, Johnson, Victor, Karunanidhi and Sathyamoorthy. They are reportedly residents of the Eraniswarar Temple area in Ennore.