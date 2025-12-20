ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 34-Year Battle Ends, Kanchipuram Court Awards Rs 10 Lakh To Man Who Lost Hand As Infant

Kanchipuram: In a verdict that came after more than three decades of legal struggle, the Kanchipuram District Principal Court in Tamil Nadu has ordered a compensation payout of Rs 10 lakh to Dinesh, a 34-year-old resident who lost his right hand as an infant due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital.

The case dates back to 1991, when Dinesh was born to Jagannathan and Shanthi at the Government Primary Health Centre in Kanchipuram. Just weeks after his birth, Dinesh developed jaundice and was admitted to the Kanchipuram Government General Hospital.

He was subsequently admitted to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore, Chennai. There, after being administered an injection, his right hand swelled up. According to his father, the doctors informed the family that the only way to save the child was to operate on it. They amputated Dinesh's right hand up to the elbow with the parents’ consent.