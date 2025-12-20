Tamil Nadu: 34-Year Battle Ends, Kanchipuram Court Awards Rs 10 Lakh To Man Who Lost Hand As Infant
Published : December 20, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST
Kanchipuram: In a verdict that came after more than three decades of legal struggle, the Kanchipuram District Principal Court in Tamil Nadu has ordered a compensation payout of Rs 10 lakh to Dinesh, a 34-year-old resident who lost his right hand as an infant due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital.
The case dates back to 1991, when Dinesh was born to Jagannathan and Shanthi at the Government Primary Health Centre in Kanchipuram. Just weeks after his birth, Dinesh developed jaundice and was admitted to the Kanchipuram Government General Hospital.
He was subsequently admitted to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore, Chennai. There, after being administered an injection, his right hand swelled up. According to his father, the doctors informed the family that the only way to save the child was to operate on it. They amputated Dinesh's right hand up to the elbow with the parents’ consent.
Convinced that the loss of his son's hand resulted from careless treatment, Jagannathan approached the Consumer Court in 1998 through the Free Legal Aid Centre, seeking justice. The legal battle proved arduous. The Consumer Court dismissed the case, citing that free medical services do not fall under the Consumer Protection Act. The family pursued their claim through subordinate and fast-track courts, and eventually, the Madras High Court directed the Kanchipuram District Principal Sessions Court to hear the matter.
Despite the compensation, Dinesh, now an adult, has expressed a different wish. "This is the result of my parents' tireless efforts for the past 34 years. If I am given a government job instead of compensation, I can support my parents in their final years," he said, highlighting the family's enduring hope for security over financial settlement.
