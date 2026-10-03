Tamil Nadu: 16 Fishermen Fly Back To Chennai Via IndiGo Flight After Release From Sri Lankan Jail
CM Vijay had recently sought the Centre's urgent diplomatic intervention, citing that repeated arrests are causing "anxiety and deep sense of insecurity among fishing community".
Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Chennai: As many as 16 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, who were lodged in a Sri Lankan prison, have arrived in Chennai by air following their release.
On August 5, 11 fishermen from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district had ventured out to sea in a mechanised boat for fishing. However, all 11 of them were arrested by the personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy, patrolling in a Coast Guard vessel, over allegations that they had crossed the maritime boundary.
A week later, on August 12, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested another nine fishermen from Rameswaram, again on charges of crossing the maritime boundary. All 20 fishermen were produced before a Sri Lankan court and subsequently lodged in a jail there.
Notably, the Sri Lankan court had ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 for each of the 20 fishermen, ruling that they could be released upon payment of the amount.
Among them, 11 fishermen arrested first were released after payment of the fine. Of the nine individuals apprehended from the second boat, only five who could pay the fine were released; while four others who did not pay are still languishing in the Sri Lankan prison.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government handed over the 16 released fishermen to Indian embassy officials, who accommodated the fishermen in a camp and made arrangements to send them back to Chennai by air after issuing emergency travel documents.
Accordingly, the 16 fishermen reached Chennai on an IndiGo flight from Colombo. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received the fishermen at the Chennai airport and made arrangements for their transport to their respective places.
The arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has been a long-standing issue, with maximum from Tamil Nadu facing arrest while fishing near the Sri Lankan maritime boundary due to disputes over fishing rights in the Palk Strait. In view of this, the fishing communities have been agitating for a permanent solution to this problem.
Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking the Centre's urgent diplomatic intervention, citing that repeated arrests are causing "anxiety and a deep sense of insecurity among the fishing community, particularly in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu".
Saveriyar Fishermen Association President Sagayam Saveriyar, on the other hand, suggested that a resumption of bilateral talks between fishermen representatives of India and Sri Lanka would be highly beneficial in resolving the crisis.
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