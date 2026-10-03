ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 16 Fishermen Fly Back To Chennai Via IndiGo Flight After Release From Sri Lankan Jail

Chennai: As many as 16 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, who were lodged in a Sri Lankan prison, have arrived in Chennai by air following their release.

On August 5, 11 fishermen from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district had ventured out to sea in a mechanised boat for fishing. However, all 11 of them were arrested by the personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy, patrolling in a Coast Guard vessel, over allegations that they had crossed the maritime boundary.

A week later, on August 12, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested another nine fishermen from Rameswaram, again on charges of crossing the maritime boundary. All 20 fishermen were produced before a Sri Lankan court and subsequently lodged in a jail there.

Notably, the Sri Lankan court had ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 for each of the 20 fishermen, ruling that they could be released upon payment of the amount.

Among them, 11 fishermen arrested first were released after payment of the fine. Of the nine individuals apprehended from the second boat, only five who could pay the fine were released; while four others who did not pay are still languishing in the Sri Lankan prison.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government handed over the 16 released fishermen to Indian embassy officials, who accommodated the fishermen in a camp and made arrangements to send them back to Chennai by air after issuing emergency travel documents.