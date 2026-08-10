ETV Bharat / state

'Take Rs 5 Lakh, Just Save My Brother': Kanwariya Pleads For Help As Sibling Swept Away In Ganga In Pauri

Pauri: A 24-year-old Kanwariya taking bath in Ganga was swept away by the strong currents at Tondeshwar Ghat in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The incident came to the limelight after a video of his elder brother pleading with bystanders to rescue him went viral on the social media. The man desperately urged people to save his brother, even offering Rs 5 lakh for the help.

The viral video captured the man's emotional outburst, desperately pleading, "Take Rs 5 lakh, just save him." It shows the man standing on the bank, calling for help to rescue his brother after the latter was swept away by the water. Seeing his brother drift away by strong currents, the man cries uncontrollably, repeatedly appealing to people, "Take Rs 5 lakh, just get him out of water, save my brother."

However, despite appeals, he could not save his brother.