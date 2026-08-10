'Take Rs 5 Lakh, Just Save My Brother': Kanwariya Pleads For Help As Sibling Swept Away In Ganga In Pauri
Administration and police have repeatedly urged Kanwariyas and devotees to use designated bathing spots and avoid venturing into areas with strong currents, reports Siddharth Uniyal.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Pauri: A 24-year-old Kanwariya taking bath in Ganga was swept away by the strong currents at Tondeshwar Ghat in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.
The incident came to the limelight after a video of his elder brother pleading with bystanders to rescue him went viral on the social media. The man desperately urged people to save his brother, even offering Rs 5 lakh for the help.
The viral video captured the man's emotional outburst, desperately pleading, "Take Rs 5 lakh, just save him." It shows the man standing on the bank, calling for help to rescue his brother after the latter was swept away by the water. Seeing his brother drift away by strong currents, the man cries uncontrollably, repeatedly appealing to people, "Take Rs 5 lakh, just get him out of water, save my brother."
However, despite appeals, he could not save his brother.
"Upon hearing of the incident, police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams were immediately mobilised. The youth who was swept away has been identified as Aryan Mishra (24), son of Satendra Mishra, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana," said Ravindra Bhandari, Assistant Sub-Inspector.
The Tondeshwar Ghat in Pauri is located along Alaknanda River in Devprayag.
Huge crowds of devotees gather at the ghats during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Sawan. During the monsoon, the water levels of the Ganga and its tributaries have risen. Administration and police have repeatedly urged devotees to use designated bathing areas and avoid venturing beyond the barricades and areas with strong currents.
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