ETV Bharat / state

Takachor, Bird That Extracts Food From A Tiger’s Mouth

Naturalist Randhir Singh explained, "This process provides the bird with food and also cleans the tiger's mouth.” He said that this bird is quite common here and is occasionally seen in dense areas. He explained that when tigers rest after hunting, this bird hovers agilely around them and uses its sharp beak to extract small pieces of meat stuck in the tiger's teeth and consume those. “This behaviour observed in nature is considered an example of an interesting symbiotic relationship where both the creatures benefit in some way. Notably, the tiger does not harm this bird,” he said.

What's most unique about this bird is that it eats pieces of meat from the mouth of a tiger and is thereby known as 'Tiger Toothpick'.

Bharatpur: Rufous Treepie, a bird with unique traits remain the centre of attraction for nature lovers in Keoladeo Ghana National Park. Known as Mahalat or Takachor in local language, its agility, attractive appearance and interesting behaviour sets it apart from others.

Rufous Treepie is a bird from the Crow family. It is a medium-sized, graceful, and playful bird. Its length is typically around 45 cm to 50 cm, including its long tail. The main body colour is light reddish-brown, while the head, neck, and upper body appear dark black. Its plumage displays an attractive black and white colour scheme, making it distinct in the wild. Its strong and slightly curved beak helps it find food and easily extract small pieces of food. It can often be seen nimbly hopping from high tree branches.

Keoladeo Ghana National Park (ETV Bharat)

Randhir said that it is considered an omnivorous bird as it eats insects, small creatures, fruits, seeds and even remains of dead animals. “For this reason, it is considered a natural forest cleaner, helping to maintain a balanced ecosystem. The presence of such birds in a dense area is a sign of the Park's rich biodiversity.”

The Keoladeo Ghana National Park is considered an important destination for birdwatchers and researchers not only in the country but around the world where over 350 species of local and migratory birds are seen.

Keoladeo Ghana National Park (ETV Bharat)

The Takachor has a scientific name of Dendrosita Vagabunda and is primarily found in open forests, agricultural areas and national parks like Keoladeo. Its flight is very distinctive as it glides through the air and flaps its wings in a wavy motion. Its long tail helps it maintain balance even among dense tree branches.

It is considered a very courageous and sociable bird. At tourist sites like Keoladeo Bird Sanctuary, it often comes very close to humans, sometimes even trying to snatch food from tourists' hands. Its voice is very varied, ranging from melodious chirping to sharp sounds resembling metal clashing. An interesting fact is that this bird often sits on the backs of larger animals like the Sambar or Chital and feeds on insects from their bodies, demonstrating a unique mutual cooperation among wildlife.