ETV Bharat / state

Taj Mahal Ticket Scam: ASI Warns Tourists Against Fake Booking Websites

ASI urges visitors to avoid fake links and book Taj Mahal tickets only through official portals. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: Fraud is being carried out in the name of online ticket booking for visiting the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh. Cyber criminals have created fake websites to cheat tourists. Following complaints of fraud from several domestic and foreign tourists, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued guidelines.

Complaints were lodged with the ASI headquarters, circle office and the official ASI website regarding the fraud. The ASI conducted an investigation into the matter. After this, the ASI has appealed to tourists to remain alert. To avoid falling prey to cyber fraud, tourists have been advised to book tickets only through the official ASI website or via authorised QR codes.

Fake Website Created

Smitha S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI (Agra Circle), said cybercriminals created a fake website, Ticketstajmahal.com, for ticket bookings to the Taj Mahal. Tickets purchased from this fake website are invalid and will not grant entry to the monument premises. Tourists have been strongly advised not to purchase tickets from such fake platforms under any circumstances.

Where To Book Tickets From?

Smitha urged both domestic and international tourists to use only three official methods to book tickets for the Taj Mahal.

Tickets should be booked online only through ASI’s official websites: