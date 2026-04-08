Taj Mahal Ticket Scam: ASI Warns Tourists Against Fake Booking Websites
Cybercriminals created a fake website for the Taj Mahal, duping tourists; ASI warns visitors to use only official portals and QR codes.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Agra: Fraud is being carried out in the name of online ticket booking for visiting the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh. Cyber criminals have created fake websites to cheat tourists. Following complaints of fraud from several domestic and foreign tourists, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued guidelines.
Complaints were lodged with the ASI headquarters, circle office and the official ASI website regarding the fraud. The ASI conducted an investigation into the matter. After this, the ASI has appealed to tourists to remain alert. To avoid falling prey to cyber fraud, tourists have been advised to book tickets only through the official ASI website or via authorised QR codes.
Fake Website Created
Smitha S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI (Agra Circle), said cybercriminals created a fake website, Ticketstajmahal.com, for ticket bookings to the Taj Mahal. Tickets purchased from this fake website are invalid and will not grant entry to the monument premises. Tourists have been strongly advised not to purchase tickets from such fake platforms under any circumstances.
Where To Book Tickets From?
Smitha urged both domestic and international tourists to use only three official methods to book tickets for the Taj Mahal.
Tickets should be booked online only through ASI’s official websites:
- asi.paygov.org.in
- asi.payumoney.com
- Alternatively, tickets can be booked using QR codes available at the Taj Mahal entry gates and ticket windows. Tourists can also book tickets safely by sending a message on WhatsApp at +918422889057.
Precautions To Follow
While booking tickets, tourists should carefully check the spelling of the website, as fraudsters often create lookalike websites to deceive users. Avoid booking tickets through attractive advertisements or unknown links on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.
Do not share banking details or OTPs on any non-government or private websites. Before making any online payment, ensure that you are on an official Government of India portal.
Ticket Prices
The entry ticket for Indian tourists to the Taj Mahal is Rs 50. An additional ticket of Rs 200 is required to visit the main dome. For foreign tourists, the entry ticket costs Rs 1,100 per person, while those from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries pay Rs 540 per person.
SAARC and other foreign tourists also need to pay another Rs 200 to visit the main dome. Cyber criminals are exploiting these relatively high ticket prices by creating fake websites and selling fraudulent tickets online.
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