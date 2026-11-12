ETV Bharat / state

Taj Mahal Security Breach: Viral Video of Foreign Tourists On Mosque Roof Sparks Probe

The video captures couple on rooftop. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: The security arrangements at the Taj Mahal—the world-renowned monument to love—have come under scrutiny. A video allegedly filmed on the rooftop of the historic Shahi Masjid (Royal Mosque) surfaced on social media and has caused a stir within the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The video is said to have been captured on the roof of the historic Shahi Masjid (Royal Mosque), located near the Taj Mahal complex. It clearly shows a foreign tourist couple strolling casually across the roof.

Alarm over the entry of a foreign couple The roof of the Shahi Masjid is a strictly restricted zone, with a complete ban on entry for all visitors. In such circumstances, it is inevitable that serious questions are being raised about the vigilance of the CISF personnel and ASI staff tasked with security. The video was reportedly recorded around 7:30 am on Wednesday. The foreign tourists were spotted by a CISF guard on duty only after they had already reached the roof of the mosque. Upon spotting the foreign tourists on the restricted roof, the security guard immediately instructed them to come down. However, the primary concern remains: how did these tourists manage to reach such a sensitive area despite the tight security?