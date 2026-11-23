Taiwanese Firm Creative Sensor Eyes ₹1,141 Cr Investment In UP; More Than 1,150 Jobs In Sight
Eugene Huang, chairman of Creative Sensor Inc., who led a delegation, paid a visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Lucknow: Creative Sensor Inc., a Taiwanese company, has expressed its keenness to invest in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, Eugene Huang, chairman of Creative Sensors Inc., a leading Taiwanese technology company, and his delegation paid a visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Under this initiative, the Taiwanese firm eyes creating more than 1,150 jobs in the state. During the meeting, Huang proposed an investment of approximately ₹1,141 crore in the field of advanced electronics and sensor manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, Huang praised Uttar Pradesh's improved law and order, transparent functioning, and investment-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
He stated that the rapid development of world-class infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and the positive environment created for industry have significantly increased global investor confidence in the state. He expressed his company's enthusiasm to be a part of Uttar Pradesh's development journey by establishing its significant manufacturing unit in the state.
In a reciprocal gesture, Adityanath thanked Eugene Huang and Creative Sensors Inc. Welcoming the delegation to the state, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the proposed investment. Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country, and the state government will provide all possible support to promote the advanced electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state.
Adityanath, while discussing the Taiwan City and semiconductor unit being developed on 300 acres in the YIDA area, assured the delegation that the state government's policies are completely industry-friendly. The government stands with investors at every step to ensure their convenience and security, he further said.
The Chief Minister stated that the establishment of this unit will open doors to immense opportunities for ITI-trained youth. Creative Sensor Inc., headquartered in Taipei (Taiwan), was founded in 1998 and has been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 2005.
The company specialises in image sensors, camera and infrared sensor modules, precision electronics, and AI-enabled image processing and industrial inspection solutions. According to the plan, the company wants to create more than 200 high-skilled jobs for local engineers and management professionals.
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