ETV Bharat / state

Taiwanese Firm Creative Sensor Eyes ₹1,141 Cr Investment In UP; More Than 1,150 Jobs In Sight

Creative Sensor Inc. top officials with Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Creative Sensor Inc., a Taiwanese company, has expressed its keenness to invest in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, Eugene Huang, chairman of Creative Sensors Inc., a leading Taiwanese technology company, and his delegation paid a visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

Under this initiative, the Taiwanese firm eyes creating more than 1,150 jobs in the state. During the meeting, Huang proposed an investment of approximately ₹1,141 crore in the field of advanced electronics and sensor manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, Huang praised Uttar Pradesh's improved law and order, transparent functioning, and investment-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He stated that the rapid development of world-class infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and the positive environment created for industry have significantly increased global investor confidence in the state. He expressed his company's enthusiasm to be a part of Uttar Pradesh's development journey by establishing its significant manufacturing unit in the state. In a reciprocal gesture, Adityanath thanked Eugene Huang and Creative Sensors Inc. Welcoming the delegation to the state, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the proposed investment. Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country, and the state government will provide all possible support to promote the advanced electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state.