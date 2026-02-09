ETV Bharat / state

Taiwanese Artist Accuses Mumbai Man Of Sexual Harassment At Kochi Biennale

Ernakulam: The Fort Kochi police have registered a case against a Mumbai native, Sumit Kattare, following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a Taiwanese artist who was visiting the city for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, officials said.

According to the police, the legal action was initiated based on an email complaint sent by the woman to the Kochi City Police Commissioner on 28 February. Following a preliminary investigation, the Fort Kochi police officially registered the case last Saturday.

The Case

The case dates back to January 18, 2026, when the accused introduced himself to the artist outside Pepper House, one of the primary Biennale venues in Fort Kochi.

According to the complaint, Kattare invited the woman to join him for drinks that night, an invitation she promptly declined. However, the following day, January 19, he persisted by inviting her for a boat ride to enjoy the backwaters. Trusting his intentions, the woman joined him on a 'Lake Bay Cruise' service around 1:30 PM, she said.