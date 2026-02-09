Taiwanese Artist Accuses Mumbai Man Of Sexual Harassment At Kochi Biennale
The woman has submitted an email complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner prompting police to register a case.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Ernakulam: The Fort Kochi police have registered a case against a Mumbai native, Sumit Kattare, following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a Taiwanese artist who was visiting the city for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, officials said.
According to the police, the legal action was initiated based on an email complaint sent by the woman to the Kochi City Police Commissioner on 28 February. Following a preliminary investigation, the Fort Kochi police officially registered the case last Saturday.
The Case
The case dates back to January 18, 2026, when the accused introduced himself to the artist outside Pepper House, one of the primary Biennale venues in Fort Kochi.
According to the complaint, Kattare invited the woman to join him for drinks that night, an invitation she promptly declined. However, the following day, January 19, he persisted by inviting her for a boat ride to enjoy the backwaters. Trusting his intentions, the woman joined him on a 'Lake Bay Cruise' service around 1:30 PM, she said.
The artist alleged that during the cruise, Kattare forced her to sit close to him and began touching her inappropriately without her consent. Despite her strong protests and attempts to stop him, the accused reportedly continued the physical harassment throughout the journey, she said.
The woman stated that after returning to shore, Kattare coerced her into an auto-rickshaw and continued to touch her with sexual intent inside the vehicle. She said that the accused approached her with a “deliberate and calculated motive to commit sexual assault”.
While the police investigation is in full swing, the Biennale Foundation is yet to issue an official response regarding the incident. It remains unconfirmed whether Kattare is officially associated with the Biennale in any capacity.
This development comes years after the Biennale Foundation took a stern stance in a previous high-profile sexual harassment case involving a former office-bearer, which resulted in his immediate expulsion. The local authorities are currently gathering more evidence to proceed with further legal action against the accused.
Read More: