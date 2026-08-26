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Tahir Hussain Challenges Life Sentence In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case In Delhi HC

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has challenged in the Delhi High Court the life imprisonment awarded to him by a trial court in the 2020 Delhi riots case involving the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The High Court is expected to hear Hussain's plea next week.

On July 31, the Karkardooma Court sentenced Hussain and four others to life imprisonment in the case. The court also acquitted six accused and rejected the Delhi Police's plea seeking the death penalty for the convicts. The court observed that there was scope for their reformation.

The trial court had convicted the accused on July 13. Those convicted included Nazim, Qasim, Anas and Javed, along with Hussain. The court acquitted Hasin alias Mulla Ji alias Salman, Mir Khan, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby and Muntazim alias Musa.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in the case on June 3, 2020. According to the chargesheet, on February 24 and 25, 2020, Hussain allegedly led a mob from his residence and a mosque near the Chand Bagh puliya and turned the gathering communal.

The chargesheet alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to murder Ankit Sharma and that the IB officer was specifically targeted by the mob allegedly led by Hussain. The incident took place outside Hussain's residence in the Khajuri Khas area.