Tagore Returns to Russian Soil: Poet's 59 Rare, Priceless Paintings Showcased In Moscow After 96 Years
The last exhibition of Rabindranath Tagore's paintings in Moscow was in 1930 when the poet visited Russia, reports ETV Bharat's Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Bolpur: After 96 years, a total of 59 rare and priceless paintings by Nobel laureate, playwright, composer and polymath Rabindranath Tagore, selected from the Rabindra Bhavana museum at Visva-Bharati, are being showcased in Moscow during an exhibition titled, 'The World in a Single Nest: Following the Way of Tagore'.
The last time Tagore's paintings were exhibited in Moscow was in 1930 and the poet himself was among the attendees. For the sake of preservation, the paintings had not been sent abroad since then.
The current exhibition has been organised through the joint initiative of Visva-Bharati, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Visva-Bharati authorities believe that the bond between Russia and India has deepened through the medium of Tagore's art.
Atig Ghosh, the acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "Rabindranath Tagore had received invitations from Russia several times but could not make it till 1930. At that time, an exhibition of his paintings was held in Moscow. Now, after 96 years, an exhibition is being held at the same city. This is a matter of great joy." Officials, including the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, have travelled to Russia for this exhibition, he added.
The acting PRO further said that the alumni are also cooperating in this endeavour. "At a time when the world is facing a volatile situation, the relationship between India and Russia will be further strengthened through Tagore's spirit," Ghosh said.
Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh attended the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition, held on the first floor of the C2 Gallery in Moscow. The 59 selected paintings are currently on display. The exhibition's title, 'The World in a Single Nest', takes its name from the motto of Visva-Bharati, 'yatra visvam bhavatyekanidam', which Tagore borrowed from ancient Vedic literature at the time of the university's foundation. The exhibition is being held from June 25 to August 23.
Participating artists and art collectives include Abhishek Chakraborty, Ruma Chowdhury, Samit Das, Gaba, Sanchayan Ghosh, Sangeeta Maity, Liza Neklessa, Ivan Novikov, Raqs Media Collective, Ulyana Podkorytova, and The Otolith Group, among others.
Anyone over the age of 12 is welcome to visit the exhibition. While Tagore started focusing on painting in around 1924, it was not as though he had never painted before that; however, the "painter Tagore" truly emerged during the later stages of his life and by 1941, the poet had created at least 2,000 artworks.
Between 1925 and 1928, Tagore received invitations to visit Soviet Russia on five occasions but he was unable to make the trip for various reasons. After repeated invitations, he finally visited Russia in 1930. In his 'Letters from Russia', Tagore wrote, "Had I not come to Russia, my pilgrimage in this life would have remained woefully incomplete."
That same year, an exhibition of his paintings was held at the Pigalle Art Gallery in Paris, thanks to the efforts of Victoria Ocampo, the event created a global sensation, allowing people to discover a different facet of the world-renowned poet.
An exhibition of his paintings was also held in Moscow during his visit there. He personally selected 100 of his works for display. While many exhibitions have followed, these valuable paintings have not been sent abroad in recent decades due to concerns about potential damage. The last exhibition featuring 80 paintings by Tagore took place in 2024 at the Nandan Art Gallery in Santiniketan, organised jointly by Visva-Bharati's 'Heritage Cell' and the Bengal Biennale.
Alongside his contributions to poetry, music, drama, short stories, novels, essays, dance-dramas, and musical plays, Tagore had a passion for painting. It was this deep love for art that led him to establish Kala Bhavana at Visva-Bharati. Renowned artists such as Nandalal Bose, Abanindranath Tagore, and Ramkinkar Baij were his close associates, and he drew inspiration for his own painting from them.
His inclination towards art intensified significantly during the later years of his life. His paintings reflect a diverse range of influences, including birds, animals, masks, human faces, imaginary creatures, and elements of primitive, Western, and folk art. His artistic technique notably involved the use of watercolours, brushes, ink, and pens. These artworks are now being showcased in Moscow.
Also Read