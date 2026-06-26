ETV Bharat / state

Tagore Returns to Russian Soil: Poet's 59 Rare, Priceless Paintings Showcased In Moscow After 96 Years

Huge crowd gathers at C2 Gallery in Moscow to participate at the exhibition ( ETV Bharat )

Bolpur: After 96 years, a total of 59 rare and priceless paintings by Nobel laureate, playwright, composer and polymath Rabindranath Tagore, selected from the Rabindra Bhavana museum at Visva-Bharati, are being showcased in Moscow during an exhibition titled, 'The World in a Single Nest: Following the Way of Tagore'. The last time Tagore's paintings were exhibited in Moscow was in 1930 and the poet himself was among the attendees. For the sake of preservation, the paintings had not been sent abroad since then. Rare paintings by Rabindranath Tagore on display (ETV Bharat) The current exhibition has been organised through the joint initiative of Visva-Bharati, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Visva-Bharati authorities believe that the bond between Russia and India has deepened through the medium of Tagore's art. Atig Ghosh, the acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "Rabindranath Tagore had received invitations from Russia several times but could not make it till 1930. At that time, an exhibition of his paintings was held in Moscow. Now, after 96 years, an exhibition is being held at the same city. This is a matter of great joy." Officials, including the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, have travelled to Russia for this exhibition, he added. Rabindranath Tagore's painting (ETV Bharat) The acting PRO further said that the alumni are also cooperating in this endeavour. "At a time when the world is facing a volatile situation, the relationship between India and Russia will be further strengthened through Tagore's spirit," Ghosh said.