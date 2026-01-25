ETV Bharat / state

Padma Awards: Tagaram Bhil From Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Took The 'Algoja' To The World

Jaisalmer: Tagaram Bhil from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has been awarded the Padma Shri in the art category on 77th Republic Day.

Tagaram plays the 'algoja', a traditional double-flute wind instrument, deeply rooted in the folk music of Rajasthan and Punjab. He learnt the nuances of the instrument all by himself, with his dedication and hardwork and sans any formal training.

The award not only represents a national recognition of his personal dedication but also honors the legacy of Rajasthani folk art, especially the 'algoja'. Born in Mulsagar village, around seven kilometers from Jaisalmer, Tagaram's childhood was full of struggles due to financial hardships.

His father too played the 'algoja', but family tradition or financial circumstances prevented Tagaram from receiving formal training on the instrument. Nevertheless, a young Tagaram took his father's 'algoja' to the forests where while grazing goats, he would practice for hours, learning the instrument's intricate notes.

The secret practice led him to master the rare and difficult instrument. The 'algoja' consists of two flutes, each capable of playing distinct notes simultaneously, making it extremely tough to play.