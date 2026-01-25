Padma Awards: Tagaram Bhil From Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Took The 'Algoja' To The World
Tagaram learnt the art of playing the tough instrument on his own and has played it in over 35 countries.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Tagaram Bhil from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has been awarded the Padma Shri in the art category on 77th Republic Day.
Tagaram plays the 'algoja', a traditional double-flute wind instrument, deeply rooted in the folk music of Rajasthan and Punjab. He learnt the nuances of the instrument all by himself, with his dedication and hardwork and sans any formal training.
The award not only represents a national recognition of his personal dedication but also honors the legacy of Rajasthani folk art, especially the 'algoja'. Born in Mulsagar village, around seven kilometers from Jaisalmer, Tagaram's childhood was full of struggles due to financial hardships.
His father too played the 'algoja', but family tradition or financial circumstances prevented Tagaram from receiving formal training on the instrument. Nevertheless, a young Tagaram took his father's 'algoja' to the forests where while grazing goats, he would practice for hours, learning the instrument's intricate notes.
The secret practice led him to master the rare and difficult instrument. The 'algoja' consists of two flutes, each capable of playing distinct notes simultaneously, making it extremely tough to play.
Over 40 years ago, in 1981, Tagaram gave his first performance at the Desert Festival in Jaisalmer. His melodies mesmerized the audience and the performance, changed his life.
Starting from local stages, his journey soon reached national and international levels. He never looked back and continued to hone his craft. Tagaram has performed in over 35 countries including Russia, Japan, Germany, France, various African countries, and Arab nations giving Indian folk music a new identity.
He said he has received as much love and respect abroad as in India. Today, only a few 'algoja' players remain in Rajasthan. But Tagaram wants to keep the art alive and trains young musicians.
Tagaram said the 'algoja' originated as a form of entertainment for shepherds. "Since ancient times, pastoralists have made and played it as a hobby", he said. With his dedication and devotion, Tagaram transformed the 'algoja into a prestigious symbol of Indian culture on the world stage.
