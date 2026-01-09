T-Series Founder’s Murder Convict Abdul Rauf Merchant Dies In Maharashtra Jail
He was admitted to Ghati Hospital after suffering a mild heart attack on December 30.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Rauf Merchant (60), an accused serving a life sentence for the murder of T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar, died of a heart attack on Thursday in Harsul Jail near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, officials said.
According to Jail Superintendent Khamkar, Merchant's health had been deteriorating for the past few days. On December 30, he was admitted to Ghati Hospital after suffering a mild heart attack. After his condition improved following treatment, he was brought back to the prison on January 4. However, on Thursday morning, he again felt unwell and was immediately taken to Ghati Hospital, where he died during treatment.
On August 12, 1997, Gulshan Kumar, a prominent figure in the music industry and owner of the music company T-Series, was brutally murdered outside a temple in Mumbai. At that time, the accused Abdul Rauf Merchant was an associate of underworld don Abu Salem. In an incident that shook the country, Merchant had fired 16 rounds at Gulshan Kumar.
Merchant was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002. In 2003, he was transferred from Yerwada Jail to Hersul Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Abdul Merchant was released on parole in 2009. After being released from Harsul Jail, he evaded the police and went into hiding. He remained missing for a full eight years. However, around 2016-17, the police apprehended him again, and he was sent back to Harsul Jail. Since then, he had been serving the remainder of his sentence.
