T-Series Founder’s Murder Convict Abdul Rauf Merchant Dies In Maharashtra Jail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Rauf Merchant (60), an accused serving a life sentence for the murder of T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar, died of a heart attack on Thursday in Harsul Jail near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, officials said.

According to Jail Superintendent Khamkar, Merchant's health had been deteriorating for the past few days. On December 30, he was admitted to Ghati Hospital after suffering a mild heart attack. After his condition improved following treatment, he was brought back to the prison on January 4. However, on Thursday morning, he again felt unwell and was immediately taken to Ghati Hospital, where he died during treatment.