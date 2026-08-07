ETV Bharat / state

TN Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Seeking Fairer Share Of Central Tax Funds

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a special resolution urging the Central Government to ensure a fair and equitable sharing of central tax revenues among states, while safeguarding Tamil Nadu's financial interests.

The resolution, moved by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson during the ongoing Budget Session, stressed that Tamil Nadu should receive its rightful share of funds from taxes collected by the Centre.

Presenting the resolution, the minister said: "The distribution of central taxes should be based on a transparent, objective and equitable formula that takes into account states' economic contribution, fiscal discipline, governance standards and developmental requirements."

He also said states should not be penalised for achievements such as population control, human resource development and effective governance, and urged the Centre to ensure that future tax devolution mechanisms adequately protect Tamil Nadu's legitimate financial interests.