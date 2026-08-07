TN Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Seeking Fairer Share Of Central Tax Funds
The resolution, moved by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, stressed that state should receive its rightful share of funds from taxes collected by the Centre.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a special resolution urging the Central Government to ensure a fair and equitable sharing of central tax revenues among states, while safeguarding Tamil Nadu's financial interests.
The resolution, moved by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson during the ongoing Budget Session, stressed that Tamil Nadu should receive its rightful share of funds from taxes collected by the Centre.
Presenting the resolution, the minister said: "The distribution of central taxes should be based on a transparent, objective and equitable formula that takes into account states' economic contribution, fiscal discipline, governance standards and developmental requirements."
He also said states should not be penalised for achievements such as population control, human resource development and effective governance, and urged the Centre to ensure that future tax devolution mechanisms adequately protect Tamil Nadu's legitimate financial interests.
During the discussion, members across party lines supported the resolution. Main Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Thangam Thennarasu suggested that the Centre's share of tax devolution to states, currently at 41%, should be increased to 50%, and sought its inclusion in the resolution.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami announced his party's support for the resolution, saying it was in the interest of Tamil Nadu.
Following the debate, Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced that the House had unanimously adopted the resolution after incorporating the suggestions made during the discussion.
The resolution comes amid the ongoing 2026-27 Budget Session of the Assembly. Finance Minister Marie Wilson presented the State Budget on Wednesday (August 5), while Agriculture Minister R Vinoth tabled the Agriculture Budget on August 6, announcing several new initiatives for the farm sector.
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