‘System Failed Suraj Lama', Says Kerala High Court After DNA Confirms Identity Of Body Found In Kochi

The Kerala High Court heard the Suraj Lama case after DNA tests confirmed the identity of the body found near Kalamassery. ( Special Arrangement )

Ernakulam: Scientific examination has confirmed that the body found near Hindustan Machine Tools Limited (HMT) at Kalamassery belongs to Suraj Lama, a native of Bengaluru. The confirmation came through a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test conducted at the Hyderabad Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Officials informed the Kerala High Court of the test results, formally establishing the identity after months of uncertainty and a prolonged legal battle by his son, bringing painful closure to a case repeatedly described by the High Court as a failure of the system.

Taking serious note of the development, the High Court observed that there were grave lapses on the part of the police in handling the Suraj Lama case. The court directed the investigating officer to appear in person on Monday with all the case files. It reiterated that the sequence of events reflected systemic failure and administrative negligence.

The court noted that the family was forced to receive distressing news after a prolonged wait and underlined that the case amounted to a failure of the system. Strong criticism was levelled against the police for what the court described as a serious dereliction of duty.

Raising sharp questions, the court asked whether the police would have acted with similar indifference if the missing person or deceased had been a VIP. It questioned why the case was handled so casually and stressed that ordinary citizens are equally entitled to justice and accountability. The court made it clear that negligence cannot be justified based on a person’s social or political standing.

In a rare and unusual move, the High Court apologised to Suraj’s family for the lapses on the part of the police. The bench repeatedly questioned the steps taken after the FIR was registered and the follow-up actions initiated once a missing person’s case was filed. Based on the facts presented, the court concluded that the police response was seriously deficient.

The Backstory