‘System Failed Suraj Lama', Says Kerala High Court After DNA Confirms Identity Of Body Found In Kochi
The High Court pulled up police, citing grave systemic failures, after DNA confirmed the body found near Kalamassery belonged to the Bengaluru resident.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Ernakulam: Scientific examination has confirmed that the body found near Hindustan Machine Tools Limited (HMT) at Kalamassery belongs to Suraj Lama, a native of Bengaluru. The confirmation came through a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test conducted at the Hyderabad Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
Officials informed the Kerala High Court of the test results, formally establishing the identity after months of uncertainty and a prolonged legal battle by his son, bringing painful closure to a case repeatedly described by the High Court as a failure of the system.
Taking serious note of the development, the High Court observed that there were grave lapses on the part of the police in handling the Suraj Lama case. The court directed the investigating officer to appear in person on Monday with all the case files. It reiterated that the sequence of events reflected systemic failure and administrative negligence.
The court noted that the family was forced to receive distressing news after a prolonged wait and underlined that the case amounted to a failure of the system. Strong criticism was levelled against the police for what the court described as a serious dereliction of duty.
Raising sharp questions, the court asked whether the police would have acted with similar indifference if the missing person or deceased had been a VIP. It questioned why the case was handled so casually and stressed that ordinary citizens are equally entitled to justice and accountability. The court made it clear that negligence cannot be justified based on a person’s social or political standing.
In a rare and unusual move, the High Court apologised to Suraj’s family for the lapses on the part of the police. The bench repeatedly questioned the steps taken after the FIR was registered and the follow-up actions initiated once a missing person’s case was filed. Based on the facts presented, the court concluded that the police response was seriously deficient.
The Backstory
Suraj Lama, a businessman based in Kuwait, reportedly lost his memory after collapsing there. Authorities deported him, citing visa expiry and sent him to Kochi instead of Bengaluru, without informing his family. His relatives waited for him at Bengaluru airport before learning that he had landed at Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on November 4, wandered around, and was later taken to Kalamassery Medical College by the police, after he displayed signs of mental distress. However, he subsequently went missing from the hospital, allegedly due to lapses by hospital authorities. His son later approached the High Court by filing a habeas corpus petition.
It was during the pendency of this petition that an unidentified body was found near HMT Road on November 30, 2025. Although at the time Suraj Lama’s son had identified the body, police opted for scientific confirmation. Due to delays at the Thiruvananthapuram forensic laboratory, the samples were later sent to Hyderabad, further extending the identification process.
Family Alleges Negligence
Reacting to the DNA confirmation, Suraj’s son, Sandal Lama, said the family had spent the last four months approaching various authorities, including the police, the High Court, and the civil administration. According to him, while officials claimed they had done their best, the family continued to face delays and uncertainty.
He said that even as the court was preparing to ask them to wait another week for the DNA report, information arrived from the Kalamassery police confirming the result. The identity was officially confirmed the same day. Sandal added that he could not decide on further steps on his own and had come to court with his mother.
The family expressed concern that the body had already decomposed when it was first found and worried about its condition after further delays. While Hindu customs require timely last rites, the prolonged process has left the family unsure about what to do next. As the body cannot be transported to Bengaluru, the family is prepared to conduct the cremation in Kerala.
Sandal pointed out that the incident occurred within government systems, including the airport, police stations and a government hospital. He said the case exposed serious administrative failures, particularly in dealing with citizens suffering from mental health issues after returning from abroad.
