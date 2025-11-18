Syrian National Overstaying Visa For Two Years, Gay Partner Held In Gujarat
Devbhoomi Dwarka SP Jairaj Singh Wala said Ali Kamel Mehboob had tried to renew his visa two years ago but was denied permission.
Dwarka: Devbhoomi Dwarka Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a Syrian national, who had been living in India without a valid visa for two years, and his gay partner on Tuesday, police said.
Police said, the Syrian national, identified as Ali Kamel Mehboob, had come to India in 2019 on a student visa, which had expired two years ago. Mahi Kanjaria alias Mahipatbhai, administrator of Presidium School in Dwarka, helped Ali to find a place in Dharampur area near Khambhalia, where he had been residing illegally, they added.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Ali and Mahi had met on dating app Tinder and it was Mahi, who assisted Ali in arranging accommodation and local support. Police have taken the duo into custody.
A case has been registered under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 that deals with illegal residence by foreign nationals. Inquiries have also been initiated regarding Ali's activities, contacts and possible network since his arrival in India. Further investigation has been handed over to the SOG, which is examining Ali's digital data, residence and contact details.
Devbhoomi Dwarka Superintendent of Police (SP) Jairaj Singh Wala, said while the police team was on patrol, the SOG team received information about a foreign national residing there illegally. Upon investigation, the team found Ali with Mahi.
Probe revealed that Ali was a Syrian national who came here in 2019 to study at the Marwari School. His course was completed in 2023 after which, he attempted to renew his visa but was denied permission. Police said, Ali also went to Rajasthan for further studies but since his visa had expired, he was denied permission to pursue his course and asked to return to Syria.
"Instead of returning to Syria, he came to Gujarat and got in touch with Mahi. With Mahi's help, Ali settled in Khambhalia, where he has been staying for the last two years," the SP said.
Wala said "Preliminary investigations revealed that he came to India for studies. He has a gay relationship with Mahi, who arranged him shelter, helped him with odd jobs at school and gave him money. We will interrogate both and examine their bank accounts and other details."
