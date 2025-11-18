ETV Bharat / state

Syrian National Overstaying Visa For Two Years, Gay Partner Held In Gujarat

Dwarka: Devbhoomi Dwarka Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a Syrian national, who had been living in India without a valid visa for two years, and his gay partner on Tuesday, police said.

Police said, the Syrian national, identified as Ali Kamel Mehboob, had come to India in 2019 on a student visa, which had expired two years ago. Mahi Kanjaria alias Mahipatbhai, administrator of Presidium School in Dwarka, helped Ali to find a place in Dharampur area near Khambhalia, where he had been residing illegally, they added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ali and Mahi had met on dating app Tinder and it was Mahi, who assisted Ali in arranging accommodation and local support. Police have taken the duo into custody.

A case has been registered under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 that deals with illegal residence by foreign nationals. Inquiries have also been initiated regarding Ali's activities, contacts and possible network since his arrival in India. Further investigation has been handed over to the SOG, which is examining Ali's digital data, residence and contact details.