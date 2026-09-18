‘Symbol Of Self-respect’: Delhi Police’s Sashakti Campaign Has Empowered Over 3.5 Million Girls And Women
The initiative was launched in 2002; a total of 18,877 self-defence training programmes have been organised, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Shagun Mehra, a student at the Institute of Vocational Studies in Sheikh Sarai, feels really empowered after attending the self-defence programme by the Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).
“Such training is essential for every girl in today's times. Self-defence training has boosted my self-confidence,” says Shagun.
Bhumika, another student at the institute, used to feel helpless when handling difficult situations, but now she feels confident in her ability to protect herself. Khushbu Pandey, who studies at the same institute, has learned how to overpower an assailant if grabbed by the hand, hair, or throat. Now she intends to train younger girls as well.
Kajal Kumari and Reshma Khan, students at the same institute, claim their fear of travelling alone has vanished; they expressed great pride in learning how to keep themselves safe even without any conventional defensive tools at hand.
Expressing heartfelt gratitude for this Delhi Police initiative, Dr Mandira Gupta, principal of the Institute of Vocational Studies, says: "’Sashakti’ is not merely a police programme; it is a symbol of the self-respect, courage and self-reliance of Delhi's daughters.”
There are more who have been trained in self-defence under 'Sashakti', the self-defence campaign run by the SPUWAC, which claims to have empowered over 3.5 million girls and women in Delhi.
According to SPUWAC DCP Neha Yadav, the Delhi Police launched this initiative in 2002 to provide self-defence training to girls. Statistics up to August 31, 2026, bear witness to the campaign's success. So far, self-defence techniques have been taught to 35,74,057 people, including school and college students, working women, homemakers, and women from marginalised sections of society. A total of 18,877 self-defence training programmes (classes and camps) have been organised across every corner of Delhi.
"The primary objective of this training is not to turn girls violent. Often, due to a lack of early exposure, girls tend to freeze or cower when faced with adverse or dangerous situations. Our training aims to teach how to manage the state of fear, react appropriately, handle the situation, and ensure one's own safe escape," says DCP Yadav.
The Delhi Police's 'Sashakti' campaign is not limited merely to physical blocks or kicks. During the training sessions and workshops, women and children receive comprehensive safety education. Short films related to safety are screened. Additionally, pamphlets are distributed containing information on helpline numbers, dos and don'ts, and concepts of 'good touch' and 'bad touch.' Classes also raise awareness about cybercrime prevention, legal rights, mental health, and the POCSO Act.
DCP Yadav says in addition to regular camps, summer and winter camps are organised across Delhi annually, with registration available both online and offline. These camps feature street plays and special lectures on topics such as mental health, hygiene and child rights.
She adds that plans are underway to double the number of winter camps.
The Delhi Police has a team of around 22 lead trainers dedicated to this mission. In addition to support staff, they also enlist the help of trainers from the 'Parivartan' cells located in every district of Delhi. The Delhi Police is now working to increase the number of summer camp venues from four to eight and to double its training capacity.
Explaining the methodology, Head Constable Uttam Srivastava, who conducts the training, says: "When necessary, we teach how to use everyday items such as water bottles, handbags, dupattas, pens, and keys as weapons. After the 10-day basic training, students can opt for advanced training on defending against attacks involving knives or sharp-edged weapons. In situations where bystanders might start recording videos on their phones instead of helping, a girl becoming her own shield is her greatest weapon."
DCP Yadav maintains that it is the responsibility of men to create an environment where no woman feels fear or insecurity. “Girls should not cower if something goes wrong; instead, they should react immediately and not hesitate to seek help. They should not hide the incident. Complaints can be lodged immediately via the emergency number 112, the women's helpline 1091, or Delhi Police's social media handles. The police will assist them.”
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