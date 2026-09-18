ETV Bharat / state

‘Symbol Of Self-respect’: Delhi Police’s Sashakti Campaign Has Empowered Over 3.5 Million Girls And Women

New Delhi: Shagun Mehra, a student at the Institute of Vocational Studies in Sheikh Sarai, feels really empowered after attending the self-defence programme by the Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

“Such training is essential for every girl in today's times. Self-defence training has boosted my self-confidence,” says Shagun.

Bhumika, another student at the institute, used to feel helpless when handling difficult situations, but now she feels confident in her ability to protect herself. Khushbu Pandey, who studies at the same institute, has learned how to overpower an assailant if grabbed by the hand, hair, or throat. Now she intends to train younger girls as well.

Kajal Kumari and Reshma Khan, students at the same institute, claim their fear of travelling alone has vanished; they expressed great pride in learning how to keep themselves safe even without any conventional defensive tools at hand.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for this Delhi Police initiative, Dr Mandira Gupta, principal of the Institute of Vocational Studies, says: "’Sashakti’ is not merely a police programme; it is a symbol of the self-respect, courage and self-reliance of Delhi's daughters.”

There are more who have been trained in self-defence under 'Sashakti', the self-defence campaign run by the SPUWAC, which claims to have empowered over 3.5 million girls and women in Delhi.

According to SPUWAC DCP Neha Yadav, the Delhi Police launched this initiative in 2002 to provide self-defence training to girls. Statistics up to August 31, 2026, bear witness to the campaign's success. So far, self-defence techniques have been taught to 35,74,057 people, including school and college students, working women, homemakers, and women from marginalised sections of society. A total of 18,877 self-defence training programmes (classes and camps) have been organised across every corner of Delhi.