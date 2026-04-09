ETV Bharat / state

Peahen Becomes 'One of Us’ In Melghat Village, Wins Hearts Of Entire Community

For the villagers, the bird is not just a visitor - but a cherished resident and a symbol of community bonding. The unique story began nearly five years ago when Sitaram Jambhu, a local villager, discovered an abandoned egg in the forest while collecting firewood. Fearing it might be destroyed by predators, he brought it home and placed it with his poultry. When the egg hatched, it revealed a peahen - marking the beginning of an extraordinary relationship between the bird and the village.

Amravati: In a heartwarming tale of coexistence between humans and wildlife, a peahen has become an inseparable part of daily life in Paivihir village, nestled deep within the forests of Melghat.

Today, the peahen roams freely across homes, fields, courtyards, and even the village school, interacting comfortably with residents. It perches on rooftops, strolls through farmlands, and is often seen playing with children, who have formed a deep emotional bond with the bird.

"For us, this peahen is like a member of our family," Ramkisan Jambhu told ETV Bharat. ''It knows every corner of the village and moves around fearlessly. Even nearby villages recognise that it belongs here and guide it back if it wanders too far."

The peahen roams freely across homes, fields, courtyards, and even the village school, interacting comfortably with residents (ETV Bharat)

Children in the village share a particularly special connection with the bird. They feed it, play with it, and treat it like a companion. "It makes sounds when it’s happy and comes to our school. We love spending time with it," Aniket Tandel told ETV Bharat.

The peahen has also become a local attraction, drawing visitors and tourists who capture photos and videos of the friendly bird. Its presence has added a unique identity to Paivihir, turning it into a symbol of harmony between humans and nature. Despite strict wildlife laws prohibiting the keeping of peafowl as pets, forest officials have taken a compassionate view in this case. Since the bird is not owned by any individual but cared for collectively by the entire village, authorities have refrained from taking punitive action.