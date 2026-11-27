Jammu Kashmir Appoints Syed Faisal Qadri As New Advocate General, Ending Two-Year Vacancy
The Advocate General is the highest-ranking law officer of the Union Territory and represents the government in legal matters before the courts.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri has been appointed Advocate General (AG) of Jammu and Kashmir, ending a more than two-year vacancy in the Union Territory’s top law office. A formal notification of Qadri’s appointment was issued on Friday following approval from Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.
The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs notice said the LG had appointed Qadri under Section 79(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The order also supersedes an earlier notification issued on January 1, 2019.
Qadri was selected from a panel of three candidates forwarded to Lok Bhavan for the post, official sources said. The other two contenders were senior advocate Ishaq Qadri and advocate Seema Shekhar.
The Advocate General is the highest-ranking law officer of the Union Territory and represents the government in legal matters before the courts. The appointment is significant as the administration had been without a regular AG for over two years.
The post had fallen vacant in October 2024 after DC Raina resigned from the post following the formation of the elected government. Since then, the absence of a regular AG had drawn attention from the judiciary and the legal fraternity.
Qadri was designated a Senior Advocate by the Full Court of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir High Court on December 3, 2020. Over the years, he has appeared in cases involving government departments, public authorities, civil disputes and constitutional matters.
In May 2024, Qadri represented petitioners in a case concerning appointments to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). His legal practice has also included proceedings involving public institutions and government bodies.
His appointment comes at a time when the administration's legal representation has faced scrutiny because of the prolonged vacancy. The delay in appointing a regular Advocate General had also reached the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court through a public interest litigation filed by advocate Harsh Dubey.
During a hearing on November 5, 2026, the court was informed by Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, representing the Union Territory administration, that the appointment process was underway and would be completed within a month.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal recorded the submission and scheduled the next hearing for December 8.
The vacancy had also raised concerns over the functioning of statutory bodies, including the Advocates' Welfare Fund Trustee Committee. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, had sought an early appointment, pointing out that the Advocate General serves as the committee's ex-officio chairperson. The absence of a regular chairperson had affected the committee's functioning and the disbursement of financial assistance to lawyers in need.
In another matter concerning the management of the Shri Nav Durga Jhaleri Mata shrine, the High Court had highlighted legal complications arising from the vacant post. The court referred to Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure, under which the Advocate General has a role in instituting certain suits concerning public religious and charitable trusts.
Under the notification, Qadri will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 1 lakh. He will also be entitled to official conveyance, accommodation and a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 3,000, along with medical reimbursement and admissible travel allowances.
The order also lays down separate professional fees for court appearances, arbitration matters and other legal proceedings undertaken on behalf of the Union Territory government.
The Advocate General is responsible for advising the government on legal and constitutional matters and representing it in important cases before the courts. The office also carries statutory responsibilities under various laws.
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