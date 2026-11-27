ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Appoints Syed Faisal Qadri As New Advocate General, Ending Two-Year Vacancy

Srinagar: Senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri has been appointed Advocate General (AG) of Jammu and Kashmir, ending a more than two-year vacancy in the Union Territory’s top law office. A formal notification of Qadri’s appointment was issued on Friday following approval from Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs notice said the LG had appointed Qadri under Section 79(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The order also supersedes an earlier notification issued on January 1, 2019.

Qadri was selected from a panel of three candidates forwarded to Lok Bhavan for the post, official sources said. The other two contenders were senior advocate Ishaq Qadri and advocate Seema Shekhar.

The Advocate General is the highest-ranking law officer of the Union Territory and represents the government in legal matters before the courts. The appointment is significant as the administration had been without a regular AG for over two years.

The post had fallen vacant in October 2024 after DC Raina resigned from the post following the formation of the elected government. Since then, the absence of a regular AG had drawn attention from the judiciary and the legal fraternity.

Qadri was designated a Senior Advocate by the Full Court of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir High Court on December 3, 2020. Over the years, he has appeared in cases involving government departments, public authorities, civil disputes and constitutional matters.

In May 2024, Qadri represented petitioners in a case concerning appointments to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). His legal practice has also included proceedings involving public institutions and government bodies.

His appointment comes at a time when the administration's legal representation has faced scrutiny because of the prolonged vacancy. The delay in appointing a regular Advocate General had also reached the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court through a public interest litigation filed by advocate Harsh Dubey.