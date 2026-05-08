Sword of Eviction Hangs Over 310 Families in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar; Notice Issued To Vacate Area Within 15 Days
Highlighting they have been granted a mere 15 days, a local resident said, "Where are 310 families supposed to go on such a short notice?"
Published : May 8, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Clouds of uncertainty loom over the homes of families who have been residing for years in the Yamuna Bazar area, adjacent to the capital's Nigambodh Ghat. Adopting a firm stance, the Delhi government has issued a final notice to 310 families in the Yamuna Bazar colony, directing them to vacate the area within the next 15 days.
The notice has caused a stir in the locality, sparking widespread outrage among locals. The notice was issued by Shashipal Dabas, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Old Delhi. It explicitly states that this colony falls under the 'O' Zone under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021. Under the Master Plan, the Yamuna khadar (floodplain) area has been designated as the 'O' Zone, stretching 22 km from Wazirabad to Palla, and aimed at protecting the river's ecological balance, where any form of permanent construction or residence is strictly prohibited.
Acting on strict directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government is taking this step to revitalise the Yamuna's ecology by removing encroachments from waterlogged areas. Over the past few days, administrative activity in this region has been intense. That included a detailed inspection of the Yamuna Bazar area jointly conducted by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu a few days ago.
During the visit, officials prepared a report on the status of waterlogging and encroachments. According to sources, a decision was taken in a high-level review meeting that in light of environmental conservation, it is imperative to evacuate these sensitive zones before the onset of the monsoons.
Regarding the notice, residents of the Yamuna Bazar colony argued that they have been living here for decades and possess valid identity cards. Highlighting that they have been granted a mere 15 days, local resident Rajpal said, "Where are these 310 families supposed to go with all their belongings on such a short notice? The government should have made arrangements for our rehabilitation beforehand."
Meanwhile, Delhi government sources indicate that once the notice period expires, an anti-encroachment drive will be launched, backed by a heavy police force and bulldozers. The administration has clarified that these structures are illegal, they fall within the 'O' zone, and that safeguarding the Yamuna's floodplains is a priority.
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