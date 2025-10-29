ETV Bharat / state

Swollen Rivers, Blocked Roads: Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu Reviews Situation

Amaravati: Heavy rains and strong winds triggered by cyclonic storm Montha have severely impacted several districts of Andhra Pradesh, leading to flooding, road blockages, and power disruptions. The swollen Kundu river in Kadapa district has submerged bridges and disrupted vehicular movement, particularly near Sitaramapuram in Chapadu mandal.

Cyclone Montha made a landfall off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening which disrupted normal life in the southern state. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), the landfall began at around 7 pm on Tuesday and by 2.30 am on Wednesday, Montha weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh, moving nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours.

Lifeguards prevent tourists near the sea as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Montha, in Puri on Tuesday. (IANS)

Electricity supply cut as precautionary measure

In Machilipatnam, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi reviewed the situation with the electricity department officials. He stated that the power supply was intentionally shut down as a safety precaution during the cyclone to prevent loss of life. “We have begun restoring power as the situation improves,” Ravi said in a statement adding that strong winds had toppled several electric poles and water had entered some substations. Full restoration is expected by afternoon, he assured.

Railway services hit

The South Central Railway has temporarily canceled 127 trains and diverted 14 others due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Major trains such as the Falaknuma, East Coast, Godavari, Visakha, and Narasapur Express services have been suspended. Trains like Krishna Express and Konark Express were halted at Mahabubabad, while Golconda Express was stopped at Dornakal, and Sainagar Shirdi Express at Kondapalli in Krishna district. Around 12 goods trains were also stranded at various stations.

Landslides block key routes

Landslides occurred along the Srisailam Ghat Road, disrupting traffic between Hyderabad and Srisailam. Authorities cleared debris from the roads to restore movement. Similar incidents were reported along Lambasingi and Narsipatnam Ghat Roads in Alluri district, where heavy boulders rolled onto the roads leading to blockade. In Korrubayalu, a car fell into a canal, but all passengers escaped unhurt.

Fallen trees and damage in the Eluru district

In Kaikaluru mandal of Eluru district, massive trees were uprooted, damaging power lines. Police, fire, and electricity staff worked together to clear the debris. About 40 families from low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps at Kaikaluru AMC premises as per officials. The Kolleru lake water level rose near Pedda Edlagadda village in Mandavalli mandal, while a house collapsed in Vadlakutithippa, though a woman escaped unharmed thanks to timely evacuation by the rescuers.

Flooding in Nandyal and nearby mandals

In Nandyal district, several colonies, including Maruthi Nagar, Saibaba Pet, Salim Nagar, and Bhagat Singh Colony, were flooded. Overflowing streams like Chamakaalva and Maddileti vagu caused severe waterlogging even submerging bridges. Mud houses collapsed in Miduthuru, Gadivemula, and Kottapalli mandals, though no casualties were reported. Traffic came to a halt near the Kota Kandukuru–Ahobilam route due to the swelling Vakkileru stream.