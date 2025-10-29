ETV Bharat / state

Swollen Rivers, Blocked Roads: Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu Reviews Situation

As cyclone Montha made a landfall in coastal Andhra, heavy rains and swollen rivers blocked roads while power supply was shut down as precautionary measure.

High waves lash the shore amid Cyclone Montha, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
High waves lash the shore amid Cyclone Montha, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (PTI)


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST


Amaravati: Heavy rains and strong winds triggered by cyclonic storm Montha have severely impacted several districts of Andhra Pradesh, leading to flooding, road blockages, and power disruptions. The swollen Kundu river in Kadapa district has submerged bridges and disrupted vehicular movement, particularly near Sitaramapuram in Chapadu mandal.

Cyclone Montha made a landfall off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening which disrupted normal life in the southern state. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), the landfall began at around 7 pm on Tuesday and by 2.30 am on Wednesday, Montha weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh, moving nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours.

Lifeguards prevent tourists near the sea as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Montha, in Puri on Tuesday.
Lifeguards prevent tourists near the sea as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Montha, in Puri on Tuesday. (IANS)

Electricity supply cut as precautionary measure

In Machilipatnam, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi reviewed the situation with the electricity department officials. He stated that the power supply was intentionally shut down as a safety precaution during the cyclone to prevent loss of life. “We have begun restoring power as the situation improves,” Ravi said in a statement adding that strong winds had toppled several electric poles and water had entered some substations. Full restoration is expected by afternoon, he assured.

Railway services hit

The South Central Railway has temporarily canceled 127 trains and diverted 14 others due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Major trains such as the Falaknuma, East Coast, Godavari, Visakha, and Narasapur Express services have been suspended. Trains like Krishna Express and Konark Express were halted at Mahabubabad, while Golconda Express was stopped at Dornakal, and Sainagar Shirdi Express at Kondapalli in Krishna district. Around 12 goods trains were also stranded at various stations.

Landslides block key routes

Landslides occurred along the Srisailam Ghat Road, disrupting traffic between Hyderabad and Srisailam. Authorities cleared debris from the roads to restore movement. Similar incidents were reported along Lambasingi and Narsipatnam Ghat Roads in Alluri district, where heavy boulders rolled onto the roads leading to blockade. In Korrubayalu, a car fell into a canal, but all passengers escaped unhurt.

Fallen trees and damage in the Eluru district

In Kaikaluru mandal of Eluru district, massive trees were uprooted, damaging power lines. Police, fire, and electricity staff worked together to clear the debris. About 40 families from low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps at Kaikaluru AMC premises as per officials. The Kolleru lake water level rose near Pedda Edlagadda village in Mandavalli mandal, while a house collapsed in Vadlakutithippa, though a woman escaped unharmed thanks to timely evacuation by the rescuers.

Flooding in Nandyal and nearby mandals

In Nandyal district, several colonies, including Maruthi Nagar, Saibaba Pet, Salim Nagar, and Bhagat Singh Colony, were flooded. Overflowing streams like Chamakaalva and Maddileti vagu caused severe waterlogging even submerging bridges. Mud houses collapsed in Miduthuru, Gadivemula, and Kottapalli mandals, though no casualties were reported. Traffic came to a halt near the Kota Kandukuru–Ahobilam route due to the swelling Vakkileru stream.

Floods in Nellore and Prakasam districts

In Kandukur mandal of Nellore district, floodwaters from Pandivagu entered Kodalu (Mopadu) tank, forcing officials to open 14 gates to release excess water. The Kandukur–Gudluru road remains submerged under four feet of water. In Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district, a breach developed in a local tank near Maddirala Muppalla village; revenue staff are repairing it using JCB machines.

In Markapuram, sheds along the Gundlakamma stream were washed away, killing 12 cattle, though workers were unable to reach the site due to flooding.

Relief measures underway

The government has ordered free distribution of essential supplies to cyclone-affected families and fishermen, including 50 kg of rice per household, 1 kg each of tur dal, onions, potatoes, and sugar, and 1 liter of cooking oil. The Civil Supplies Commissioner has been directed to begin distribution immediately, while the Marketing Commissioner has been tasked with ensuring an adequate supply of vegetables and onions.

CM Chandrababu Reviews Situation

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held a teleconference with district collectors, ministers, and senior officials to review the situation in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh. He directed officials to ensure that all affected families receive essential commodities without delay and to prepare a detailed report on the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Montha at the earliest.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviews the preparedness for Cyclone Montha via RTGS in Amaravati on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviews the preparedness for Cyclone Montha via RTGS in Amaravati on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. (IANS)

'We acted efficiently to minimize losses,' says CM

The Chief Minister said that thanks to timely precautionary measures, the administration managed to significantly reduce the potential damage. “We cannot prevent a cyclone, but we can minimize losses through advanced preparedness,” he remarked.

He praised the coordinated efforts of officials, stating, “From the Secretariat staff to district collectors, everyone worked together as one team.” He extended appreciation to ministers, officers, SDRF teams, police, and fire personnel for their effective response during the crisis.

Relief and restoration efforts

Naidu noted that fallen trees and broken power lines were cleared on a war footing, and nearly 10,000 personnel were deployed for power restoration works. “Municipalities took up drain cleaning operations in advance, which helped prevent urban flooding,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that normal conditions are expected to be restored by this afternoon and confirmed that two people lost their lives due to the cyclone. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

