ETV Bharat / state

'Mountains Of Kashmir Feel Wonderfully Familiar': Swiss Ambassador During Srinagar Visit

Srinagar: Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Maya Tissafi, has described Kashmir mountains as "wonderfully familiar to a Swiss" while sharing details and photographs from her visit to Srinagar, where she held discussions on the region’s development priorities and future opportunities with former minister and legislator Sajad Lone and chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo.

Taking to her X handle, Tissafi said the breathtaking mountains of Kashmir reminded her of Switzerland and called the visit "a memorable introduction to the spirit of Kashmir."

During her stay in Srinagar, the envoy met Atal Dulloo and former minister and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone. "In Srinagar, I had insightful discussions with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and former Minister @sajadlone on the region’s development priorities and future opportunities," she said.