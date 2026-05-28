'Mountains Of Kashmir Feel Wonderfully Familiar': Swiss Ambassador During Srinagar Visit
Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi stresses on collaboration in vocational training, hospitality, food processing and tourism.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Maya Tissafi, has described Kashmir mountains as "wonderfully familiar to a Swiss" while sharing details and photographs from her visit to Srinagar, where she held discussions on the region’s development priorities and future opportunities with former minister and legislator Sajad Lone and chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo.
Taking to her X handle, Tissafi said the breathtaking mountains of Kashmir reminded her of Switzerland and called the visit "a memorable introduction to the spirit of Kashmir."
The breathtaking mountains of #Kashmir feel wonderfully familiar to a Swiss. 🏔️— Maya Tissafi (@SwissAmbIND) May 27, 2026
In #Srinagar, I had insightful discussions with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and former Minister @sajadlone on the region’s development priorities and future opportunities.
Swiss expertise is already… pic.twitter.com/ZFMZlM7wgN
During her stay in Srinagar, the envoy met Atal Dulloo and former minister and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone. "In Srinagar, I had insightful discussions with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and former Minister @sajadlone on the region’s development priorities and future opportunities," she said.
Tissafi said Swiss expertise was already contributing to Kashmir’s growth in areas such as infrastructure projects, hydropower technology, high-altitude climate studies and dairy farming. "Swiss expertise is already contributing to Kashmir’s growth story - from infrastructure projects and hydropower technology to innovation in high-altitude climate studies and dairy farming," she said.
She highlighted possibilities for future collaboration in vocational training, hospitality, food processing and tourism sectors.
The ambassador shared several photographs from her Srinagar visit, including images from the famous Nishat Garden overlooking Dal Lake.
May 28, 2026
Her remarks come at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing renewed focus on tourism, infrastructure and international partnerships aimed at economic development and skill generation.
Legislator and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone said he was pleased to host Ambassador of Switzerland to India, Maya Jaouhari Tissafi, in Srinagar. Lone also posted photographs of the meeting with the Swiss Ambassador and her officials on his X handle.
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