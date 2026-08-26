ETV Bharat / state

Swine Flu Cases Rise In UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar, Health Department On Alert

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district is seeing a sharp rise in swine flu cases, with 120 H1N1 cases reported so far.

In view of the increasing infections, the Health Department has stepped up preparedness and issued a detailed advisory for the public, urging residents to take precautions.

Hospitals in the district have also been directed to remain prepared to deal with any emergency.

20-Bed Ventilator-Equipped ICU Prepared

The rising number of swine flu cases has increased concern among health officials. Chief Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said the H1N1 virus causes swine flu and spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms can include a runny nose, fever, headache and vomiting. Officials have advised people to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing, avoid crowded places and not take medicines without consulting a doctor.

"We have a 20-bed ventilator-equipped ICU ready and doctors at peripheral health facilities are on alert," Tripathi said.

The Health Department has also ensured essential medicines are available at health centres across the district. Hospitals and health centres are being monitored continuously for the availability of medical facilities, medicines and other necessary resources.

Officials have appealed to people not to panic and to seek medical advice if they develop swine flu symptoms. Cough, sore throat, fever, body aches, weakness and difficulty in breathing should not be ignored. Older adults, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions have been advised to take additional precautions.

Residents have also been advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid close contact with infected people and avoid unnecessary visits to crowded places.