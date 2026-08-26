Swine Flu Cases Rise In UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar, Health Department On Alert
District hospitals provide initial symptomatic treatment, while patients with severe signs are referred to Child PGI for testing.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district is seeing a sharp rise in swine flu cases, with 120 H1N1 cases reported so far.
In view of the increasing infections, the Health Department has stepped up preparedness and issued a detailed advisory for the public, urging residents to take precautions.
Hospitals in the district have also been directed to remain prepared to deal with any emergency.
20-Bed Ventilator-Equipped ICU Prepared
The rising number of swine flu cases has increased concern among health officials. Chief Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said the H1N1 virus causes swine flu and spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms can include a runny nose, fever, headache and vomiting. Officials have advised people to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing, avoid crowded places and not take medicines without consulting a doctor.
"We have a 20-bed ventilator-equipped ICU ready and doctors at peripheral health facilities are on alert," Tripathi said.
The Health Department has also ensured essential medicines are available at health centres across the district. Hospitals and health centres are being monitored continuously for the availability of medical facilities, medicines and other necessary resources.
Officials have appealed to people not to panic and to seek medical advice if they develop swine flu symptoms. Cough, sore throat, fever, body aches, weakness and difficulty in breathing should not be ignored. Older adults, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions have been advised to take additional precautions.
Residents have also been advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid close contact with infected people and avoid unnecessary visits to crowded places.
The number of patients reporting cold and fever symptoms has also increased at the district hospital. The hospital administration has arranged symptomatic treatment at the initial level, while Child PGI has been designated as a referral centre for testing patients with severe symptoms.
District Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar Jha said the hospital provides initial treatment to patients with flu-like symptoms. Those showing severe symptoms are referred to Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) for testing.
The hospital also maintains a 20-bed isolation backup that can be expanded immediately if required.
Officials have advised residents against self-medication, particularly taking antibiotics without medical advice. They said early identification and timely treatment can help prevent the illness from becoming serious.
Schools Step Up Precautions Amid Swine Flu, Dengue Concerns
Several schools across Gautam Buddha Nagar have also increased precautionary measures amid the reported rise in swine flu and dengue cases.
School management has advised parents not to send children to school if they have a cold, cough, fever, or other flu-like symptoms. Parents have been asked to keep sick children home, ensure they get adequate rest, and seek medical advice when needed.
Schools are also educating students about regular handwashing, cleanliness and personal hygiene. Children are being advised not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth unnecessarily.
With dengue also a concern, schools have increased checks for stagnant water and mosquito breeding around classrooms, coolers, flower pots, rooftops and other areas where water can accumulate.
School authorities have urged parents to consult a doctor if a child develops persistent fever, extreme weakness, breathing difficulty or other serious symptoms. They have stressed that children's health should take priority over attendance and that sending sick children to school could increase the risk of infection spreading.
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