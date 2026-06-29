ETV Bharat / state

Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto Move Karnataka High Court Challenging Gig Workers' Welfare Law

Bengaluru: Major online platform companies, including Swiggy, Zomato (Eternal Ltd.), Zepto, Urban Company and Valmo Transportation (Meesho), along with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, and the Rules framed under it.

The petition, which is yet to come up for hearing, seeks to strike down the legislation and quash the recent notices issued by the Karnataka government and the Karnataka Gig Workers Welfare Board directing companies to pay welfare fees and respond to show-cause notices.

In their petition, the companies argue that the Central Government has already enacted the Code on Social Security, 2020, a comprehensive national law covering gig workers, platform workers and the entire unorganised workforce. Since the central legislation occupies the field, they contend that Karnataka's separate law on the same subject is unconstitutional and violates Article 254 of the Constitution, which deals with inconsistency between central and state laws.

The petition further states that companies are already required to contribute to the social security fund under the Central law based on their annual turnover. Imposing an additional welfare fee on every transaction under the Karnataka Act places an excessive financial burden on businesses.

The companies have also argued that the state government has not yet officially announced any specific welfare schemes for gig workers. Despite this, they have been directed to compulsorily pay the welfare fee by July 5 and undergo quarterly audits, which they claim is legally unsustainable.