ETV Bharat / state

'Swift Resolution': Cyberabad Police Nab Cyber Criminal, Recover Rs 1 Crore From Him Within 10 Days

Hyderabad: Cyber crimes are tough to crack because attackers hide behind global borders, use complex digital tools to mask their tracks, and exploit different legal systems. However, the Cyberabad Police in Telangana's Hyderabad did what can be termed 'very rare' and caught a cyber criminal and even recovered Rs 1 crore he had cheated from the accountant of a saree shop.

The police managed to catch the culprit and recover the money within 10 days. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh said the accused sent a fake message with the saree shop owner's name and display picture (DP) on WhatsApp number of the accountant asking him to send him Rs 1 crore.

Believing the message to be true, the accountant sent the money to the bank account mentioned in the message on August 4. The amount was transferred from a Karur Vysya Bank account to an IndusInd Bank account. However, he later discovered, much to his shock, that he had been cheated. The accountant then filed a complaint with the cyber crime department. Police, during probe, zeroed in on the accused who was identified as Deepak Kumar (37), a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

During investigation, police found that the money was routed through a corporate current account held in the name of Royal Moda Pvt Ltd, allegedly being used as a mule account for routing fraudulent funds. Police traced Deepak to Lucknow and arrested him on August 8. After obtaining transit remand from a court in Lucknow, he was brought to Cyberabad and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. It was discovered during probe that the accused had sent an APK link to the accountant who had clicked on it.

The APK link enabled Deepak to listen to the conversation between the saree shop owner and the account regarding business transactions.

Following swift police action and intervention by the court, appropriate orders were passed within a day to secure and restore the defrauded amount. As a result, the entire Rs 1 crore was secured and restored to the victim on August 14, within 10 days of the fraud, following due legal process.