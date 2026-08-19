'Swift Resolution': Cyberabad Police Nab Cyber Criminal, Recover Rs 1 Crore From Him Within 10 Days
During investigation, police found that the money was routed through a corporate current account held in the name of Royal Moda Pvt Ltd.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cyber crimes are tough to crack because attackers hide behind global borders, use complex digital tools to mask their tracks, and exploit different legal systems. However, the Cyberabad Police in Telangana's Hyderabad did what can be termed 'very rare' and caught a cyber criminal and even recovered Rs 1 crore he had cheated from the accountant of a saree shop.
The police managed to catch the culprit and recover the money within 10 days. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh said the accused sent a fake message with the saree shop owner's name and display picture (DP) on WhatsApp number of the accountant asking him to send him Rs 1 crore.
Believing the message to be true, the accountant sent the money to the bank account mentioned in the message on August 4. The amount was transferred from a Karur Vysya Bank account to an IndusInd Bank account. However, he later discovered, much to his shock, that he had been cheated. The accountant then filed a complaint with the cyber crime department. Police, during probe, zeroed in on the accused who was identified as Deepak Kumar (37), a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
During investigation, police found that the money was routed through a corporate current account held in the name of Royal Moda Pvt Ltd, allegedly being used as a mule account for routing fraudulent funds. Police traced Deepak to Lucknow and arrested him on August 8. After obtaining transit remand from a court in Lucknow, he was brought to Cyberabad and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. It was discovered during probe that the accused had sent an APK link to the accountant who had clicked on it.
The APK link enabled Deepak to listen to the conversation between the saree shop owner and the account regarding business transactions.
BOSS IMPERSONATION SCAM: ₹1 CRORE SECURED WITHIN DAYS; SWIFT COURT AND CYBERABAD POLICE ACTION PAVES WAY FOR FULL REFUND@CyberCrimesCyb arrested Deepak Kumar, aged 37 years, engaged in a water-plant business and a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a… pic.twitter.com/Fr7zfORpzw— Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) August 19, 2026
Following swift police action and intervention by the court, appropriate orders were passed within a day to secure and restore the defrauded amount. As a result, the entire Rs 1 crore was secured and restored to the victim on August 14, within 10 days of the fraud, following due legal process.
Ramesh advised people against installing APK files on their mobile phones. "People should not transfer large amounts of money just by looking at WhatsApp DPs and names. Before sending money, it is imperative to know the complete details of the receiver," he said. The Commissioner said victims of cyber fraud hould immediately call the toll-free number 1930 or file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
"Cyber criminals are using technology to send APK files to mobile numbers. When we install these, they control our phone and keep a track of the OTPs and other confidential information," Ramesh said.
Further analysis through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) revealed linkages between the accused’s bank account and cybercrime cases registered in other states. Further investigation is on to identify the remaining accused persons, ascertain their respective roles and trace the complete money trail, he said.
The case was investigated by inspector A Manmohan, SI Srinivasulu and their team, under the guidance of K Pushpa, DCP, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad, and under the supervision of A Ravindar Reddy, ACP, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad.
Police Advisory:
1. Verify all high-value financial requests through another communication channel and do not rely solely on WhatsApp profile pictures or display names
2. Avoid installing unknown APK files or applications received through messaging platforms
3. In case of cyber fraud, citizens should immediately call 1930 or report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
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