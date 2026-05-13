Sweet Offerings By Tourists Causing Serious Skin Disease Among Langurs In Jaipur’s Nahargarh Sanctuary
Forest officials plan rescue operations using nets instead of tranquilizers, as infected langurs are becoming too weak to leap across trees in Jaipur’s forest areas.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Jaipur: The langurs in Jaipur’s forests are battling a serious illness spreading across Nahargarh Sanctuary and nearby Amer areas. Wildlife experts say several langurs are suffering from a disease that is causing their limbs to dry, crack and bleed, leaving them too weak to jump or run.
Known for making long leaps across treetops, the langurs are now being spotted struggling to move in forested stretches around Jaipur. Local residents have alerted the Forest Department and Municipal Corporation after noticing the deteriorating condition of the animals.
Senior wildlife veterinarian Dr. Ashok Tanwar said the black-faced langurs are suffering from a condition known as pulmonary pasteurellosis, which he linked to improper feeding habits caused by human interference.
According to Dr. Tanwar, the disease develops in a manner similar to severe skin dryness in humans during winter. "The condition is treatable and several monkeys have previously been rescued and treated successfully," he stated, explaining, "The disease spreads when people feed langurs items like gram, fox nuts and laddoos. It is a kind of allergic reaction. Once the animal is returned to its natural habitat and diet, the illness subsides on its own.”
Wildlife experts said tourists and devotees often feed sweets and temple offerings to langurs without realising the long-term impact on their health. Officials say the animals’ natural diet is entirely different from the processed and sugary food being offered by humans.
Forest guard Shyam Singh confirmed that the disease has spread among monkeys in the region. "Warning boards have already been installed at several locations, urging visitors not to feed the animals," he said.
Because langurs are agile and move across tall trees, tranquilising them is difficult. Instead, teams from the Municipal Corporation will use nets to capture infected animals before shifting them to Jaipur Zoo, where wildlife veterinarians will provide treatment.
Wildlife lovers and local residents claimed that several langurs have already died due to the illness. They said both domestic and foreign tourists visiting the scenic Amer region frequently feed packaged food and sweets to the animals.
Residents have urged sanctuary officials to ensure stricter monitoring in the area, including deployment of guards and additional warning boards, so that visitors stop feeding unhealthy food to langurs and prevent further spread of the disease.
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