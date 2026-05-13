ETV Bharat / state

Sweet Offerings By Tourists Causing Serious Skin Disease Among Langurs In Jaipur’s Nahargarh Sanctuary

Jaipur: The langurs in Jaipur’s forests are battling a serious illness spreading across Nahargarh Sanctuary and nearby Amer areas. Wildlife experts say several langurs are suffering from a disease that is causing their limbs to dry, crack and bleed, leaving them too weak to jump or run.

Known for making long leaps across treetops, the langurs are now being spotted struggling to move in forested stretches around Jaipur. Local residents have alerted the Forest Department and Municipal Corporation after noticing the deteriorating condition of the animals.

Skin disease in langurs of Nahargarh Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

Senior wildlife veterinarian Dr. Ashok Tanwar said the black-faced langurs are suffering from a condition known as pulmonary pasteurellosis, which he linked to improper feeding habits caused by human interference.

According to Dr. Tanwar, the disease develops in a manner similar to severe skin dryness in humans during winter. "The condition is treatable and several monkeys have previously been rescued and treated successfully," he stated, explaining, "The disease spreads when people feed langurs items like gram, fox nuts and laddoos. It is a kind of allergic reaction. Once the animal is returned to its natural habitat and diet, the illness subsides on its own.”