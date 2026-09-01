ETV Bharat / state

Chatroo Rape And Death Case: Sweeper Arrested In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: A sweeper of District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar has been arrested in the rape and death case of a minor girl in Kishtwar.

Officials told ETV Bharat that a sweeper in District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar Zarina Begum was arrested by the police in Chatroo rape and death case. This has taken the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

The minor girl belonged to Gurinal area of Kishtwar. According to officials Begum was arrested by the police for colluding with the nurse Sonika Parihar in termination of girl's pregnancy that lead to her death.

"Zarina Begum is a local resident of Kishtwar who was with the nurse Sonika Parihar at the time medicines were given to the minor girl of Gurinal, Chatroo, who later died," said an official.

The incident came to fore on August 20 after the girl breathed her last during the termination of pregnancy. She was allegedly raped by a government teacher Khalid Hussain Sheikh and was around five-month pregnant. The teacher was arrested along with his brother Tariq Hussain Sheikh, who has been charged of criminal conspiracy. The minor girl was taken to district hospital Kishtwar for sonography and later her pregnancy was terminated there.