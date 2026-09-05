ETV Bharat / state

Swedish Govt Invites Visva-Bharati To Join Centenary Celebrations Of Tagore's Visit

Bolpur: Visva-Bharati has been invited by Sweden to take part in the centenary celebrations of poet Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the European nation.

Detailed discussions on the matter took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden in May, and two delegations from the University will be sent to Sweden in November.

A series of events — including cultural programmes, documentaries, exhibitions, and discussion forums — will be organised on Tagore's ideals. During Tagore's lifetime, Visva-Bharati maintained educational and cultural exchange programs with 39 countries.

However, it holds Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with only eight or nine nations. MoUs have recently been signed with countries such as Argentina, Thailand, England, Germany, and Sweden.

Tagore could not be physically present in Sweden to receive the Nobel Prize in 1913, likely due to the First World War. He visited the country in 1921 at the invitation of the Swedish Academy. His Nobel Prize acceptance speech was recorded on May 26 of that year. His second visit to Sweden was in August 1926, when he recited poetry on Swedish radio and participated in various discussions.

Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh told ETV Bharat that the decision to celebrate the event was finalised during the Prime Minister's trip, following a proposal by the Swedish government. Subsequently, an invitation was extended to Visva-Bharati.