Swedish Govt Invites Visva-Bharati To Join Centenary Celebrations Of Tagore's Visit
The decision to celebrate the event was finalised during PM Modi's trip in May, following a proposal by the Swedish government, reports Abhishek Dutta Roy.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Bolpur: Visva-Bharati has been invited by Sweden to take part in the centenary celebrations of poet Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the European nation.
Detailed discussions on the matter took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden in May, and two delegations from the University will be sent to Sweden in November.
A series of events — including cultural programmes, documentaries, exhibitions, and discussion forums — will be organised on Tagore's ideals. During Tagore's lifetime, Visva-Bharati maintained educational and cultural exchange programs with 39 countries.
However, it holds Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with only eight or nine nations. MoUs have recently been signed with countries such as Argentina, Thailand, England, Germany, and Sweden.
Tagore could not be physically present in Sweden to receive the Nobel Prize in 1913, likely due to the First World War. He visited the country in 1921 at the invitation of the Swedish Academy. His Nobel Prize acceptance speech was recorded on May 26 of that year. His second visit to Sweden was in August 1926, when he recited poetry on Swedish radio and participated in various discussions.
Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh told ETV Bharat that the decision to celebrate the event was finalised during the Prime Minister's trip, following a proposal by the Swedish government. Subsequently, an invitation was extended to Visva-Bharati.
"The Acharya, who is also the Prime Minister, visited Sweden in May, when discussions were held regarding a series of programs to mark the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the nation. Visva-Bharati was approached accordingly, and we have already submitted our plans. Our cultural and exhibition teams will travel to Sweden in November. Many countries around the world have come forward to celebrate the journey, and Visva-Bharati will participate in all of them," Ghosh said.
The VC said various events centred on Tagore's ideals will take place over several days, including cultural programs, discussion sessions, poetry readings, exhibitions, and screenings of documentaries about Visva-Bharati and Santiniketan. Representatives from Visva-Bharati will organise these events jointly with the Swedish government, which has invited poets and writers from various countries.
Notably, an exhibition of paintings by Tagore is currently underway in Moscow to mark the centenary of his visit to Russia.
On the other hand, student exchanges and the sharing of education and culture between Visva-Bharati and Chinese universities remain suspended for the time being due to foreign policy considerations.
However, Ghosh remains optimistic that everything will soon resume and MoUs will be signed once again. "We used to have student exchange programs with China. However, these have been halted due to the state of bilateral relations. They will resume in the future. 'Cheena Bhavana' has made significant contributions towards taking Visva-Bharati forward," he added.
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