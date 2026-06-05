Swarup Biswas Charged With Several Offences, Remanded In 14-Day Police Custody
He was booked on a written complaint from a female makeup artist alleging indecent behaviour, intimidation, and the misuse of influence, reports Ayan Neogi
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Kolkata: An Alipore court on Friday remanded Swarup Biswas, an influential figure in the Tollywood film industry, in 14 days of police custody. He had been arrested on charges of extortion, intimidation, abuse of influence, and indecent behaviour towards a female makeup artist within the studio district. He faces multiple serious, non-bailable charges, including attempted culpable homicide.
According to police sources, a case had been registered under sections 308 (sub-sections 4 and 5) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. He is the brother of the state's former sports minister Aroop Biswas.
Investigators said that the FIR was lodged following a written complaint from a female makeup artist residing within the jurisdiction of the Regent Park Police Station. The complaint alleged indecent behaviour, intimidation, and the misuse of influence. Police claimed that during the investigation into these allegations, they gathered substantial evidence against Swarup.
Public prosecutor Sourin Ghoshal said, "The accused is an influential figure and the brother of a former minister. Therefore, we sought 14 days of police custody to investigate these serious offences. After considering all aspects, the judge granted our request."
The public prosecutor said that, based on conversations with the complainant, it was discovered that Swarup had collected Rs 45,000 each from 50 individuals, including the complainant, under the pretext of securing work for them.
He was taken to Alipore court well ahead of the scheduled time on Friday. Sources at Lalbazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters) indicated that this precaution was taken to prevent a recurrence of the tense situation that had unfolded outside the police station the previous night. Before his court appearance, he was held in the court lock-up.
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