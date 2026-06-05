ETV Bharat / state

Swarup Biswas Charged With Several Offences, Remanded In 14-Day Police Custody

Kolkata: An Alipore court on Friday remanded Swarup Biswas, an influential figure in the Tollywood film industry, in 14 days of police custody. He had been arrested on charges of extortion, intimidation, abuse of influence, and indecent behaviour towards a female makeup artist within the studio district. He faces multiple serious, non-bailable charges, including attempted culpable homicide.

According to police sources, a case had been registered under sections 308 (sub-sections 4 and 5) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. He is the brother of the state's former sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Investigators said that the FIR was lodged following a written complaint from a female makeup artist residing within the jurisdiction of the Regent Park Police Station. The complaint alleged indecent behaviour, intimidation, and the misuse of influence. Police claimed that during the investigation into these allegations, they gathered substantial evidence against Swarup.