Assembly Elections 2026 | Swapna Barman Faces Heat For Joining TMC; Calcutta HC Directs Her To Apologise
The court has directed her to send a letter of apology to the Indian Railways. Following this, she send an email to her employers.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Athlete-turned-Trinamool Congress-candidate Swapna Barman has landed in trouble after joining a political party despite being an employee of the Indian Railways.
The current situation has created complications regarding her ability to contest the upcoming elections. Hoping for a resolution, Swapna approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. The court has directed her to send a letter of apology to the Indian Railways.
Swapna was instructed to email her apology to the Indian Railways by 5:00 PM on Tuesday. Complying with this directive, she has indeed sent an email of apology to the Railways. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for next Friday.
It may be recalled that Swapna won a gold medal as an athlete at the 2018 Asian Games. Additionally, she holds numerous achievements at both national and international levels. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award. It was on the strength of these athletic achievements that she secured a job with the Indian Railways in 2020. On January 7, 2020, she joined the Northeast Frontier Railway's Alipurduar Division as a Staff and Welfare Inspector.
As a Central government employee, one is prohibited from joining any political party. It is alleged that Swapna violated this rule. Despite being a railway employee, she joined a political party — the Trinamool Congress — on February 27, 2026.
She even delivered a speech at a press conference organised on that occasion. Following this, the Railways initiated disciplinary action against her. On March 9, charges of insubordination were levelled against Swapna, and an internal inquiry was subsequently launched.
Amidst this situation, Swapna applied to resign from her railway job. She submitted this application on March 16; however, she has not yet been relieved of her duties.
Meanwhile, the TMC led by West Bengal Chief Minister had already announced Swapna's candidature for the Rajganj constituency in Jalpaiguri for the 2026 Assembly elections. But how could she contest the polls without being officially relieved from her job? Consequently, this situation created a significant complication.
To resolve this impasse, Swapna approached the Calcutta High Court. She filed a petition with the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court. On Tuesday, the petition was heard before the bench of Justice Gourang Kanta.
During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Sudipto Majumdar proposed to the Justice that Swapna Barman must admit her error to the Railways by 5:00 PM that very day. He stipulated that if she sought to be relieved from her service, she would forfeit her entitlement to claim from the Railways any pension benefits or other perquisites she would have otherwise received had she continued in her employment.
Swapna Barman was present in court for the hearing of the case; however, she refrained from making any comments. Her counsel, Nilay Chakraborty, stated, "Swapna Barman was serving as an officer in the Railways. She intends to contest an election, but the Railways were not relieving her from her duties. Consequently, we approached the High Court."
"The Court has directed that if Swapna admits her error, the concerned Railway officials will take the necessary steps." The concerned officials are expected to communicate their decision within 48 hours of the apology being tendered. Her counsel further confirmed that Swapna Barman has submitted her apology via email.
Read More