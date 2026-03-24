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Assembly Elections 2026 | Swapna Barman Faces Heat For Joining TMC; Calcutta HC Directs Her To Apologise

Jalpaiguri: Athlete-turned-Trinamool Congress-candidate Swapna Barman has landed in trouble after joining a political party despite being an employee of the Indian Railways.

The current situation has created complications regarding her ability to contest the upcoming elections. Hoping for a resolution, Swapna approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. The court has directed her to send a letter of apology to the Indian Railways.

Swapna was instructed to email her apology to the Indian Railways by 5:00 PM on Tuesday. Complying with this directive, she has indeed sent an email of apology to the Railways. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for next Friday.

It may be recalled that Swapna won a gold medal as an athlete at the 2018 Asian Games. Additionally, she holds numerous achievements at both national and international levels. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award. It was on the strength of these athletic achievements that she secured a job with the Indian Railways in 2020. On January 7, 2020, she joined the Northeast Frontier Railway's Alipurduar Division as a Staff and Welfare Inspector.

As a Central government employee, one is prohibited from joining any political party. It is alleged that Swapna violated this rule. Despite being a railway employee, she joined a political party — the Trinamool Congress — on February 27, 2026.

She even delivered a speech at a press conference organised on that occasion. Following this, the Railways initiated disciplinary action against her. On March 9, charges of insubordination were levelled against Swapna, and an internal inquiry was subsequently launched.