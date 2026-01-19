ETV Bharat / state

Swami Avimukteshwaranand On Hunger Strike After Police Lathicharge His Followers During Magh Mela 2026

Chaos broke out on Sunday morning after Saraswati riding a chariot along with a group of his followers tried to reach Sangam to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mauni Amavasya bathing festival. The procession was stopped by the authorities for alleged lack of prior permission and apprehensions of a stampede.

Prayagraj: Day after 12 supporters of Hindu spiritual leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati were injured in a clash with the police while trying to reach Sangam here allegedly without permission, Saraswati sat on a dharna against the police action. The Hindu spiritual leader has renounced food and water in protest to demand apology from the authorities.

Divisional Commissioner of the Prayagraj Division, Saumya Agarwal and Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar told ANI that Saraswati's followers tried to break the police barricades and even tried to block the return route of the fair leading to chaos.

In the ensuing clashes, 12 of Saraswati's followers got a beating by the police and were taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, where three disciples were admitted for injuries to their backs and legs. The rest were discharged after receiving first aid.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand On Hunger Strike After Police Lathicharge His Followers (ETV Bharat)

Following the police lathicharge Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand has renounced food and water in protest against the behavior of the police and administration and has staged a sit-in outside his camp on Triveni Marg. His disciples have also joined him in the protest. The Shankaracharya remained on dharna under the open sky all night.

During the protest, the Shankaracharya said that he would not consume food or water until the administration comes to the spot and apologizes to him. He alleged that the administration deliberately prevented him from bathing in the Sangam and that sadhus and saints were beaten in his presence. (With inputs from ANI)