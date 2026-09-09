ETV Bharat / state

Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026: Kolkata Most Polluted City In Bengal

Asansol: A survey by the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that Kolkata experiences the most polluted air in West Bengal while the situation in other cities across the state is also dire.

The 'Swachh Vayu Survekshan' (Clean Air Survey) report by the Central government indicates that 'toxic air' is prevalent in key cities across the state, a condition that is extremely harmful not only to humans but all forms of life.

The survey has covered 48 cities across the country with populations exceeding one million. Kolkata ranked 38th in this list. In the previous report from 2024, the city held the 37th spot and it has now slipped one more place.

In terms of poor air quality, Kolkata ranks second-worst in the country. Howrah also features low on the list, ranking 31st among the 48 surveyed cities. Air quality in industrial zones is also deteriorating with Asansol, which ranked 16th in the report two years ago, now dropping to the 23rd position and Durgapur ranking 32nd among 42 cities with populations between 300,000 and one million. However, Haldia offers a glimmer of hope among cities with populations under 300,000, ranking sixth out of 40 such cities nationwide.

Waste Accumulation A Major Factor

Environmental scientist Swati Nandi Chakraborty has outlined potential solutions to overcome this problem. According to her, analysing the recent results of the clean air survey requires placing special emphasis on waste management and waste segregation. Determining air quality depends not only on pollution levels but also on how cities collect, segregate, process, and dispose of waste.

She said, "This survey is conducted based on multiple criteria established by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Its primary objective is to evaluate the efforts cities are making to improve air quality and the progress achieved in this regard. The fact that several cities in West Bengal have lagged behind in the recent results is a matter of concern; questions have arisen regarding the situation in cities like Kolkata, Howrah, Asansol, and Durgapur."

In Chakraborty's view, "Waste segregation is a crucial parametre of this entire system. Attention must be paid to whether organic and inorganic waste is being collected separately from households and localities, whether the collected waste is being processed correctly, and whether legacy waste or waste accumulated over a long period, is being properly cleared."

Merely segregating waste during collection is not enough. If the waste is mixed together again after collection, the entire process becomes virtually meaningless, she said. "Alongside area-based waste management, there is a need to emphasise setting up organic fertiliser production units in markets. Markets generate vast quantities of organic waste daily, and a significant portion of this can be processed locally into organic fertiliser. Consequently, urgent planning is required to establish market-based organic fertiliser units," she added.

With Durga Puja and winter approaching, Chakraborty said, "Waste generation spikes during festive seasons or special times of the year. Due to a lack of proper management, waste is often dumped along roadsides or in open areas during these periods. In some places, this waste is even burnt, a practice that becomes particularly common in winter. This releases vast amounts of harmful particles into the air."

According to experts, PM2.5 and PM10 particles are of particular concern regarding air pollution. PM2.5 particles, being extremely fine, can enter the human respiratory system through breathing and cause serious health issues.

Discussing ways to reduce air pollution caused by waste, Chakraborty said, "We must stop the practice of burning accumulated waste to get rid of it, as this releases large quantities of carbon particles and other pollutants into the air. Although these fine particles are not always visible to the naked eye, the accumulation of carbon particles—appearing as a black layer on white cloth, walls, or other surfaces—indicates the extent of the pollution. Therefore, restoring clean air to the environment requires more than just controlling pollution from industries and vehicles; equal importance must be placed on waste segregation, proper processing after collection, the management of legacy waste, and putting an end to open waste burning."