Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026: Kolkata Most Polluted City In Bengal
Experts say achieving goals of National Clean Air Programme requires concerted focus on effective implementation of policies and monitoring, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Asansol: A survey by the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that Kolkata experiences the most polluted air in West Bengal while the situation in other cities across the state is also dire.
The 'Swachh Vayu Survekshan' (Clean Air Survey) report by the Central government indicates that 'toxic air' is prevalent in key cities across the state, a condition that is extremely harmful not only to humans but all forms of life.
The survey has covered 48 cities across the country with populations exceeding one million. Kolkata ranked 38th in this list. In the previous report from 2024, the city held the 37th spot and it has now slipped one more place.
In terms of poor air quality, Kolkata ranks second-worst in the country. Howrah also features low on the list, ranking 31st among the 48 surveyed cities. Air quality in industrial zones is also deteriorating with Asansol, which ranked 16th in the report two years ago, now dropping to the 23rd position and Durgapur ranking 32nd among 42 cities with populations between 300,000 and one million. However, Haldia offers a glimmer of hope among cities with populations under 300,000, ranking sixth out of 40 such cities nationwide.
Waste Accumulation A Major Factor
Environmental scientist Swati Nandi Chakraborty has outlined potential solutions to overcome this problem. According to her, analysing the recent results of the clean air survey requires placing special emphasis on waste management and waste segregation. Determining air quality depends not only on pollution levels but also on how cities collect, segregate, process, and dispose of waste.
She said, "This survey is conducted based on multiple criteria established by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Its primary objective is to evaluate the efforts cities are making to improve air quality and the progress achieved in this regard. The fact that several cities in West Bengal have lagged behind in the recent results is a matter of concern; questions have arisen regarding the situation in cities like Kolkata, Howrah, Asansol, and Durgapur."
In Chakraborty's view, "Waste segregation is a crucial parametre of this entire system. Attention must be paid to whether organic and inorganic waste is being collected separately from households and localities, whether the collected waste is being processed correctly, and whether legacy waste or waste accumulated over a long period, is being properly cleared."
Merely segregating waste during collection is not enough. If the waste is mixed together again after collection, the entire process becomes virtually meaningless, she said. "Alongside area-based waste management, there is a need to emphasise setting up organic fertiliser production units in markets. Markets generate vast quantities of organic waste daily, and a significant portion of this can be processed locally into organic fertiliser. Consequently, urgent planning is required to establish market-based organic fertiliser units," she added.
With Durga Puja and winter approaching, Chakraborty said, "Waste generation spikes during festive seasons or special times of the year. Due to a lack of proper management, waste is often dumped along roadsides or in open areas during these periods. In some places, this waste is even burnt, a practice that becomes particularly common in winter. This releases vast amounts of harmful particles into the air."
According to experts, PM2.5 and PM10 particles are of particular concern regarding air pollution. PM2.5 particles, being extremely fine, can enter the human respiratory system through breathing and cause serious health issues.
Discussing ways to reduce air pollution caused by waste, Chakraborty said, "We must stop the practice of burning accumulated waste to get rid of it, as this releases large quantities of carbon particles and other pollutants into the air. Although these fine particles are not always visible to the naked eye, the accumulation of carbon particles—appearing as a black layer on white cloth, walls, or other surfaces—indicates the extent of the pollution. Therefore, restoring clean air to the environment requires more than just controlling pollution from industries and vehicles; equal importance must be placed on waste segregation, proper processing after collection, the management of legacy waste, and putting an end to open waste burning."
Addressing Air Pollution In Industrial Zones
According to Chakraborty, there is a need to implement more modern and effective monitoring systems to control pollution in industrial zones. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board needs to utilise its existing real-time monitoring systems more effectively. Instead of checking pollution levels only during inspections, there must be regular and direct monitoring of industrial emissions.
Greater caution regarding fuel usage is required, particularly in brick kilns and various industrial sectors. Alongside increasing the use of natural gas, industries that still rely heavily on petrol and diesel need to shift towards alternative and relatively eco-friendly fuels.
The use of modern technology is also crucial for treating smoke emissions from industries. She noted that the current particulate matter collectors need to be replaced with more modern and efficient technologies. Merely taking token measures to comply with regulations is insufficient; the actual rise or fall in pollution levels must be monitored consistently.
In her view, industrial zones remain heavily dependent on coal. Similarly, there is a significant reliance on thermal power for electricity generation. Therefore, the use of renewable energy needs to be expanded. Alongside increasing solar energy adoption, the 'carbon credit' system should be prioritized to reduce industrial carbon emissions.
Coordination between the industry and the government is vital in this regard. As industries take the initiative to reduce carbon emissions, the government must support these efforts by providing necessary land, infrastructure, and technical assistance. Implementing floating solar power projects on water bodies—as seen in developed nations—could also be an effective way to reduce carbon emissions.
Changes That Bengal Need
The environmental scientist said that adoption of modern technology in West Bengal remains inadequate while various cities in the state are lagging behind in air pollution control assessments. Cities like Bhopal and Jabalpur are performing relatively better, she said.
"The core issue is not a lack of policy, but rather a shortfall in implementation. In the construction sector, specific protocols—such as the use of screens or coverings—must be followed to prevent dust from spreading during demolition work. Similarly, road dust is a major source of air pollution; significant amounts of dust are released into the air as vehicles traverse damaged roads. As traffic volume on busy roads increases, road deterioration accelerates, further exacerbating air pollution levels. Alongside regular water sprinkling in urban and industrial areas, greater emphasis must be placed on road repair and maintenance," she said.
She further stressed on the need to curb the practice of cooking or grilling food using coal at eateries and roadside stalls. Burning coal releases carbon particles and other pollutants into the atmosphere, yet such activities persist despite government directives. More effective measures are also required for waste management. All institutions—including schools, colleges, and universities—must play a responsible role in waste segregation.
"If waste is left in landfills for extended periods, its volume accumulates, making it extremely difficult to manage or reduce the load later. During the monsoon, accumulated waste can generate leachate—a toxic liquid—which may seep into groundwater and cause contamination. Therefore, waste management must be viewed as an integral part of the overall strategy to control air pollution," she added.
According to experts, achieving the goals of the National Clean Air Programme requires a concerted focus on implementation across several areas - controlling industrial pollution, utilising renewable energy, managing road dust, adhering to construction regulations, reducing coal consumption, and adopting scientific waste management practices. Merely formulating policies is insufficient; effective implementation and regular monitoring are the keys to successful pollution control.
Also Read